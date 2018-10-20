Tom Brady Shares ‘Top Gun’ Fantasy, Casting Gisele, Gronkowski & Belichick

Tom Brady offered up an imaginative play on the upcoming Top Gun sequel — tentatively titled Top Gun: Maverick — by doing a fantasy re-cast of the original film, himself. Taking to his Instagram Story last night, the world-famous quarterback for the New England Patriots seemed to truly enjoy picking and choosing favorites to play the roles of the original Top Gun cast as he enjoyed the 1986 military classic.

Choosing himself to replace veteran actor Tom Cruise in the iconic role of Maverick — and perhaps predictably selecting his wife, Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen, to play the role of romantic interest Charlotte Blackwood — the five-time Super Bowl champion looked close to his home roster to fill out the rest of the flight crew. As Boston.com reports, Brady named wide receiver Julian Edelman as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky — originally portrayed by Val Kilmer — and Patriots coach Bill Belichick as the flight crew father figure of Mike “Viper” Metcalf.

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was nominated by Brady to portray the ostentatious and confident Rick “Hollywood” Neven, while offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Josh McDaniels would assume the role of Rick “Jester” Heatherly. Brian Hoyer as “Wolfman” and Sony Michel as “Sundown” round out Brady’s imaginary re-cast.

Tom Brady recasts ‘Top Gun’ starring Gisele and the Patriots https://t.co/aDa3pHMhSq pic.twitter.com/hqp544GMUW — Boston.com Patriots News (@BDCPatriots) October 20, 2018

As for Maverick’s wingman, Goose, it appears that Tom Brady really had no idea of who to cast in this fraternal role. Perhaps, playing politics, the Patriots QB decided that discretion was the better part of valor in this matter, opting out of naming any one of this teammates to the position lest they attract the jealousy of others. After all, fantasy Top Gun casting could be considered by some to be as serious — if not more so — than fantasy football.

As USA Today reports, the tentatively titled Top Gun: Maverick has already been pushed back by a year from its initial production and release schedule. Filming had already begun prior to the unexpected delay, and lead actor Tom Cruise had already shared a teaser image to his Twitter profile to build some hype around the project. Oscar winning actress Jennifer Connelly is expected to play Cruise’s love interest in the film, assuming the role of a single mom who operates a watering hole by the military base.

The general plot is rumored to revolve around Maverick — now a flight instructor himself — overseeing the adult son of former wingman, Goose. In the original film, Goose was tragically killed in action during a botched ejection attempt.