WWE Spoilers: Teams Now Set For Huge WarGames Match Coming At ‘NXT: TakeOver’ In November

WarGame is apparently going to be an annual thing and this year's teams are going to blow the roof off the building.

When WWE brought back WarGames last year, the match underwent some changes that brought forth a mix of old and new. Looking past the fact that the double cage didn’t have a roof on it, the old-school and new wrestling fans loved it. Well, WarGames is returning again this year and will take place at NXT TakeOver next month, and the two teams facing off are more than enough to make any fan look forward to it.

Last year, there were three teams in the double cage and after it was all over, the Undisputed ERA defeated SAnitY as well as the team of the Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong. A good number of those NXT superstars are returning to the cage again this year, but this time, they’re on the same side.

On November 17, 2018, NXT TakeOver: WarGames will take place from Los Angeles and the two teams are in place for it. This past week, NXT held their TV tapings for the next few weeks which ended with NXT General Manager William Regal setting the main event for that show.

WWE did realize that this year’s match needed to be tweaked a bit from 2017, and that’s why this time around, it will be four-on-four.

From this point forward, there will be spoilers for upcoming episodes of NXT which airs each week on the WWE Network. If you don’t want to know what happens before it does, then, you’ll want to stop reading now.

As reported by Wrestling Inc., the announcement was made by Regal at the tapings for NXT and it should air on either the October 31 or November 7 episode. Regal went out before the crowd at Full Sail University and announced that these two teams would face off in the double cage match known as WarGames.

Undisputed ERA – Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, & NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong

NXT North American Champion Ricochet, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, and the War Raiders

As of this time, no other matches have been announced for NXT TakeOver: WarGames II, but those will be revealed in the coming weeks. It’s going to be interesting to see just what else may fill the rest of the card, but don’t be surprised if NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa puts his belt on the line against Johnny Gargano and Aleister Black.

Making matters even more interesting is that William Regal announced there would be a huge NXT match taking place on a WWE card on December 26, 2018. The day after Christmas, WWE will have an event in Madison Square Garden and this gigantic tag match will be part of it.

WWE has a number of huge events still to come this year, but they will be hard-pressed to live up to NXT once again. The teams for WarGames are set and honestly, William Regal could not have put that main event together any more perfectly. The fans in Los Angeles are in for a real treat at NXT TakeOver: WarGames and it’s going to be an event they will never forget.