South Carolina Man, Seth Aaron Fleury, Sent To Prison For 12 Years For Biting Girlfriend’s Lip Off

South Carolinian Seth Aaron Fleury was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison after biting a portion of girlfriend’s lip off. The 23-year old had pleaded guilty to the charges of battery and assault of a highly aggravated type, according to Newsweek.

The violent incident started on October 21 of last year when Seth Aaron Fleury met with his former girlfriend, Kayla Hayes, in Simpsonville, South Carolina. Fleury apparently wanted to talk about their relationship during the meeting, but Kayla Hayes made it clear at that time that she did not want to date Fleury.

Her reaction angered Fleury, and that’s when the South Carolina man attempted to kiss her. However, as Kayla Hayes tried to pull away, he bit down hard on the 19-year-old’s lip, severing a portion of it completely. He then fled the scene after the violent episode, reports the Daily News.

Plastic surgeons performed emergency surgery in an attempt to reattach Kayla Hayes’s amputated lip after the painful incident. Unfortunately, their efforts were unsuccessful, and she was left with deep and permanent scarring, along with limited motion within her mouth that will never go away.

State solicitor W. Walt Wilkins stated in a solicitor’s office news release that Fleury would serve at least 85 percent of the sentence before being eligible for parole. Wilkins issued a statement about Seth Aaron Fleury’s case and also issued a stern warning to other abusers.

“This case demonstrates the unique circumstances under which domestic violence occurs, and how quickly these situations can escalate into violence. “Hopefully this prison sentence will make it clear to both this defendant and other abusers that domestic violence in any fashion will not be tolerated.”

Kayla Hayes posted graphic pictures of her ruined lip after the attack, and of her face after she received surgery on her Facebook page. She commented that she had to listen to Seth Aaron Fleury’s lawyer say that when he assaulted her that it was an intentional act. Fleury claimed that “he was going to leave his mark for my next boyfriend,” Hayes added.

Hayes has received an outpouring of support from her followers and family members that follow her on her facebook page. She also wrote on Facebook about what it was like to face her attacker once again.

“Surrounded by the people I love most, facing someone that I once believed loved me. Someone who claimed that they would always protect me and keep me safe.”

She also posted that she remembered the attack clearly.

“Sitting in a puddle of my own blood with the majority of my lip laying on my leg, my whole mouth on fire, confused and terrified, I didn’t know how I could ever show my face again. At that point, honestly wishing that those very seconds would just be my last- I wanted to give up for good.”

Kayla Hayes also thanked everyone on Facebook that prayed and kept her in their thoughts. She said the sentencing of Seth Aaron Fleury gave her a tiny amount of closure, and to “be careful of who you are with and who you trust, evil is the face of all types.”