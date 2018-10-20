Julianne Hough Straddles The Air, Thrusts Out Derriere In ‘Sensual,’ ‘Ancient Types Of Movement’

Famous singer, dancer, and actress Julianne Hough took to popular social media platform Instagram earlier today to show off some of her most inspired dance moves. Hough is perhaps most famous as a two-time champion of Dancing with the Stars, having been the professional part of a winning duo in both seasons four and five. While the mirrorball trophy is a high bar to clear, it would appear that the Rock of Ages starlet has no plans to hang up her dance shoes just yet.

In the image in question, Hough can be seen striking an extremely dramatic pose. Her legs are set wide apart, with her abdomen and pelvis tilted backward at an almost impossible angle — something similar to a horse-riding stance from traditional Shotokan karate, according to Vice. Given the proximity between martial arts kata and formal dance, this should not be altogether surprising, as both require stability and extremity of balance and motion. She is also barefoot on the dance floor, adding grip and stability to her stance.

Her ribcage is clearly visible as she arches her back, throwing her arms to the sides — fingers splayed apart — and throwing her head back, looking skyward. Her short hair gets in her face, and her expression, barely visible, is one of both focus and of constrained joy. Hough is wearing simple black leggings with matching sports bra in the image — appropriate attire for an extreme workout on the floor. The image is entirely in black in white, adding to the high-contrast intensity of the entire aesthetic. The dancer is backgrounded by the pure white, minimalistic fixtures of her studio of choice.

Captioning the image with a positive and spiritual message that gestures towards the primal and the ancient, Julianne Hough certainly impressed onlookers. Her post has tallied over 32,000 likes and over 80 comments from fans and admirers in just a few hours since having gone live.

Julianne Hough — and her brother — made headlines most recently as they appeared at Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights earlier this month. According to the Daily Mail, both Julianne and Derek Hough were in attendance, along with pop star Dua Lipa, Dance Moms stars Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler, and actor Sunny Suljic. While some of the other spooky event goers were frightened by the litany of werewolves and zombies crawling about the premises, it appears that both Julianne Hough and her brother were greatly enjoying themselves in the company of the undead.