Watch Los Angeles Dodgers Vs Milwaukee Brewers NLCS Game 7 Live Stream: Winner Faces Red Sox In World Series

The winner of Saturday's NLCS Game Seven between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers punches a ticket to the World Series.

Either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Milwaukee Brewers will move on to face the Boston Red Sox in the 2018 World Series, and on Saturday night, Major League Baseball will find out which team it will be when the Dodgers face the Brewers in a winner-takes-all Game 7 of the National League Championship Series — after Milwaukee forced a deciding game by beating Los Angeles 7-2 on Friday, per Baseball Reference — and bringing the NL pennant all down to one game that will live stream from Miller Park.

Rookie Walker Buehler takes the mound for the Dodgers in the game that could send them to the World Series in a second consecutive year — the first time Los Angeles would have played back-to-back World Series since 1977 and 1978, 40 years ago, per BR data — after a rough outing in Game Three.

In that game, per BR, Bueller lasted seven innings but allowed four runs on six hits in what turned out to be shutout loss for the Dodgers.

Five Milwaukee pitchers combined to blank the heavy-hitting Dodgers who led the National League with 804 runs scored in the regular season, according to BR stats. Jhoulys Chacin got the start for Manager Craig Counsell’s club, hanging on for 5 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits and fanning six. Chacin also gets the start for Milwaukee in Game 7.

Walker Buehler, the losing pitcher in Game Three, gets the start for Los Angeles in the deciding NLCS Game 7. Harry How / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the series-deciding Game 7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers NL Championship Series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 7:09 p.m. Central Daylight Time at 42,000-seater Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Saturday, October 20. In the Eastern Time Zone, that start time will be 8:09 p.m., and 5:09 p.m. Pacific.

The rematch of the two Game 3 starters is likely to be short-lived, as both Counsell and Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts have shown a willingness or even eagerness to go to their bullpens early, and with the season and a World Series berth on the line for both teams, that willingness is likely to be on full display Saturday — especially with both bullpens well-rested, as USA Today reports.

Brewers bullpen ace Josh Hader has not pitched since Game 4 on October 16, per BR data, and has yet to allow a run in six 2018 postseason appearances. For the Dodgers, closer Kenley Jansen, as well as relievers Pedro Baez and Ryan Madson, did not pitch on Friday, while three-time Cy Young-winning starter Clayton Kershaw will also be available in the bullpen.

Righty Jhoulys Chacin starts Game Seven for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. Pool / Getty Images

To watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers National League Championship Series finale live stream, fans can use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Baseball fans can also download the MLB At Bat app to watch the crucial game on mobile devices with a paid subscription to MLB.tv, which sells for $24.99 and covers the World Series as well as Game Seven of the NLCS.

Baseball fans who do not have cable or satellite login credentials to view Fox Sports Go online can still watch the Dodgers-Brewers Game 6 showdown stream live for free without a cable subscription. Sign up for a free trial of a live TV, “over-the-tpp” online TV package such as Sling TV or YouTube TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the win-or-go-home Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers National League Championship Series Game Seven live stream for free.

An audio-only live stream of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers NL Championship Series Game Six will also be available at TuneIn Radio, or on the TuneIn app for mobile devices.