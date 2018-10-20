Emily Ratajkowski Is All Lips & Eyes In Glamorous Instagram Look

Emily Ratajkowksi is perhaps one of the most well known models in the world right now, and is also one of the most popular figures on social media platform Instagram. Taking to the photo and video sharing service just a few hours ago, the American model and actress who became famous following her appearance in Robin Thicke’s music video for “Blurred Lines” posted a simple glamour shot.

Showing off her flawlessly bronzed skin and perfectly sculpted eyebrows, a lot of the focus in Ratajkowski’s share is on her face and upper body. Her signature chestnut tresses are parted in the middle and fall effortlessly to each side, cascading past her shoulders and onto her chest. A simple white camisole is the only clothing item in view, the neckline denoting the edge of the photographic frame, giving the audience just a hint of her bust in the process. Gorgeous dark brown eyes are complemented by impossibly long lashes, coal black, along with a natural rosy blush that is blended into her cheekbones.

Her plump lips take center stage as Ratajkowski delivers her iconic pout, parting them ever so slightly. A glossy nude lipgloss gives her lip a candied, shiny finish that naturally attracts the eye.

Utilizing only a trio of stars for her caption, it would appear that the model and actress would prefer to let her looks do the talking in this instance. And it seems like her fans and followers might tend to agree, having levied more than 418,000 likes and over 1,600 comments on her latest Instagram share since the image went live. The overwhelming majority of commenters on the snapshot having nothing but good things to say, with one fan gushing “You’re absolutely stunning [heart eyes emoji] [mailbox and heart emoji],” and another reinforcing this admiration by posting “Omg you are gorgeous.”

Emily Ratajkowski has been making headlines lately for less likely reasons than one might think, having been arrested — alongside comedienne Amy Schumer — while protesting the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. As CNN reports, the two famous women were amongst many other protesters who were participating in a rally against Kavanaugh’s nomination at a U.S. Senate building in the nation’s capital of Washington, D.C.

Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. pic.twitter.com/nnwq1O4qk3 — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) October 4, 2018

Schumer and Ratajkowski were two souls amongst 302 that were peaceably arrested during the demonstrations of October 4. For her part, Ratajkowski took to Twitter to share her motivations for participating in the demonstration, making her position crystal clear in the process.