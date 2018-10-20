Filming Site For ‘The Hunger Games’ Being Opened To The Public For Halloween Events And Undead Paintball

Henry River Mill Village in North Carolina is setting up for big ‘Boos and Brews’ Halloween festival.

Henry River Mill Village is a well-known area of preservation amid the foothills of Icard, North Carolina, and has even been used as a filming set for the wildly popular movie series, The Hunger Games, starring Jennifer Lawrence. This October 27, 2018, the Henry River Preservation Fund and the Greater Hickory Jaycees have put together some spooky fun. The event, being called “Boos and Brews,” plans to go from six o’clock in the afternoon until 11:00 p.m. Tickets are selling for between $10 and $30 on Eventbrite, and all proceeds will go towards funding the preservation of Henry River Mill Village and its historical artifacts.

As the Hickory Record reports, those who choose to purchase the Very VIP package will also receive a glow in the dark Boos and Brews T-shirt. By itself, the T-shirt will cost $20 at the Boos and Brews fundraising Halloween event.

The event is encouraging goers to dress up in their Halloween costumes when they join in on the spooky happenings at the upcoming Halloween party as there will be a costume contest. Activities will include a beer graveyard — or beer garden as some are also calling it — a DJ playing plenty of 1980’s classic hits, Undead Paintball, and a historic flashlight trail. But that, of course, is not all. It has also been announced that those hosting the event have planned a paranormal storytelling, as well as a raffle. Even more activities, such as food trucks from New City BBQ and Chef Amy’s Street Eats, will be on site.

Word is, the flashlight trail and storytelling are sure to be the most bone-chilling activities at the event. For those who prefer a slightly less horrifying experience, plenty of other activities will also be available to put nervous goer worries away, stated the release from Henry River Mill Village.

Those wishing to try their hand at Undead Paintball will ride on a trailer being pulled via truck through the south side of the abandoned mill village, allowed to shoot at “undead” subjects.

General admission begins at $10 for presale but will be $15 at the ticket booths on site. This includes entry into the event and the costume competition, the historic flashlight trail, and the beer graveyard. Those springing for the VIP package are looking at $20 presale only. These cannot be purchased at the event. VIP entry will include admission to the festival and a glow in the dark limited edition Boos and Brews beer stein. Lastly, the Very VIP package is also only being sold presale and goes for $30 This includes the VIP package listed prior plus the festival T-shirt.

Boos and Brews is open to all ages; however, there will be no designated kids zones or activities, so all those planning to attend who are under the age of 16 are being informed to be accompanied by an adult at all times. IDs will be checked and wristbands given to those with access to the beer graveyard.