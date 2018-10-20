Britney Spears Shows Off Her Moves In Shorts & Sports Bra In New Instagram Video

Fans were excited about what she was doing and the song she chose as background music.

Pop singer Britney Spears showed Instagram followers just how limber and fit she is in a new video Saturday. Sporting pink shorts and a blue-green sports bra Spears is outside on a sunny day practicing backflips. With her blond hair in a ponytail and out of her way, Spears nails the flip, but that’s only part of what had followers excited about the new video. With comments like, “I don’t know if I’m more shooketh for the back flip or for the Justin song in the background!” as well as “Wait. JT AS THE MUSIC!?!?” and “intrigued by the song choice……,” the Justin Timberlake song “Lovestoned/I Think She Knows” had fans of the 36-year-old flashing back to the days of Spears and JT dating back in the late 90s and early 2000’s.

Other followers asked if Spears would be performing backflips as part of her recently announced Las Vegas gig. Spears announced her 2019 residency on the strip at the Park Theater at Park MGM. Hollywood Reporter shared that it will kick off in February 2019 and will be titled Britney: Domination.

Co-conservator Andrew Wallet of Spears’ estate hit the news this week when Radar Online reported that he’s suing the performer for $426,000 a year. He filed an affidavit on October 15 in which he claims that he believes he’s entitled to this sum because he saved her from ruin during her 2009 Circus tour and prior Vegas residency by protecting her from people in possession of illegal substances.

Britney Spears' New Las Vegas Show Will Have Urban, Hip-Hop Feel https://t.co/xfQvkpBNh4 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 20, 2018

Britney Spears has had a busy and productive 2018. She traveled to about 20 locations for her Piece of Me Tour from July to September and was honored by GLADD at the 29th Annual Vanguard Awards ceremony in April. The non-profit organization seeks to encourage the accurate and inclusive representation of those in the LGBTQ community in media. During her acceptance speech, Spears spoke of the importance and value of being able to express who you are through art even if you aren’t what most consider “normal.” Refinery 29 reported on comments from President and CEO of GLAAD Sarah Kate Ellis about Spears’ value to the LGBTQ community.