Amy Schumer Refuses To Do Superbowl Ads In Support Of Colin Kaepernick

Amy Schumer is taking a stand. The actress/comedian took to her Instagram page recently to declare that she told her management to decline all Superbowl ad offers to support Colin Kaepernick’s protest against racism and police brutality, Entertainment Weekly reports.

“I personally told my reps I wouldn’t do a Super Bowl commercial this year,” she posted. “I know it must sound like a privilege a** sacrifice but it’s all I got,” she wrote.

She also called on white players in the league to join the protest by kneeling during the national anthem.

“I wonder why more white players aren’t kneeling,” she added. “Once you witness the truly deep inequality and endless racism people of color face in our country, not to mention the police brutality and murders. Why not kneel next to your brothers? Otherwise how are you not complicit?”

Schumer has become more openly political of late. She was arrested last month while protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. She has also publicly supported gun control laws since the 2015 mass shooting at a screening of her movie, Trainwreck, Entertainment Weekly notes. She also threw her support behind Hillary Clinton during the last presidential race and starred opposite Seth Rogen in a series of politically themed Superbowl commercials.

In another Instagram post, Schumer also suggested that it would be “cool” if Maroon 5 backed out of their gig as the halftime act at next year’s Super Bowl.

“I think it would be cool if @maroon5 backed out of super bowl like @badgalriri did,” she wrote.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that pop superstar, Rihanna, declined an invitation to do the Superbowl Halftime show in support of Colin Kaepernick.

“The NFL and CBS really wanted Rihanna to be next year’s performer in Atlanta,” an insider said to Us Weekly. “They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn’t agree with the NFL’s stance.”

Colin Kaepernick is currently locked in a legal battle with the NFL. As Newsweek reports, in his lawsuit, the former 49ers quarterback claims that owner in the league colluded to prevent him from getting a new contract. Kaepernick has become known for kneeling during the national anthem to protest, a decision that triggered both support and backlash from NFL fans.

In August, Kaepernick’s case got a major boost when a system arbitrator denied the NFL’s request for a dismissal.