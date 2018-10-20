Meghan Markle’s BFF Priyanka Chopra On The Duchess’ Pregnancy: ‘I’m Really Excited for Her’

"I hope [her pregnancy] is as amazing as she wants it to be.”

Meghan Markle’s best friend forever, Priyanka Chopra, is finally speaking out about the Duchess’ pregnancy after a week or so of artfully dodging questions about it, People is reporting.

As you are well aware by now, last week, following the wedding of Prince Harry’s cousin, Princess Beatrice, Harry and Meghan announced that there’s a royal bun in the oven and that she’s likely 12-16 weeks along. And while the whole world has been congratulating the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their impending arrival, Priyanka has been reluctant to say much about her friend’s pregnancy.

Until now, that is.

Cornered by People reporters Friday night at the JBL Fest in Las Vegas, Chopra finally admitted that she’s thrilled her friend is expecting.

“I would, as a friend, just say that I’m really excited for her. I think this is a new phase in every woman’s life, and I hope hers is as amazing as she wants it to be.”

Priyanka’s forthrightness comes after a week or so in which reporters have been able to get precious little out of her on the topic of Meghan’s pregnancy. About the closest she came was last week when she spoke obliquely about pregnancy in general to E! News.

“I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now. So I’m like, ‘God, I need to catch up!”

When the future looks oh so bright… ???? @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/RW6ipRRGAs — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 16, 2018

So why has Priyanka been so reluctant to talk about her best friend’s pregnancy? Hard to say; it could be that she just didn’t want to steal her friend’s thunder. Or it could be that a possible pregnancy of her own is on her mind. When she made her comments to E! News last week, she was answering in the context of herself and her bae Nick Jonas possibly starting a family.

Priyanka and Nick recently announced their engagement, and the two have been traveling all over the world, generally being cute and finding their way in front of paparazzi lenses. And an anonymous source close to Meghan says that the Duchess is “very excited” for Priyanka and Nick.

Last month, Priyanka spoke lovingly of her friendship with the Duchess.

“You can have work friendships, those are different. But when you have real friendships, like ours, it doesn’t matter what people look at you as or where your world goes, you sort of just, stay friends. And I think that’s what we’re like.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby is due in April or May of 2019.