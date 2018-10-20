Watch Live Stream Of NC State Wolfpack At Clemson Tigers, Start Time, TV Channel, Odds, Picks & Preview

If you’re looking to watch the live stream of NC State Wolfpack at Clemson Tigers on Saturday, there are two major avenues to choose from. If you want to watch the NC State and Clemson matchup live on TV, the college football game airs on ESPN on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. EST. The undefeated 5-0 NC State Wolfpack will hit the road to meet the undefeated 6-0 Clemson Tigers. Both teams are trying to keep their winless record alive in the ACC Atlantic Division, so this should provide plenty of action, despite the large spread and odds.

Clemson Tigers

Thus far, Clemson has toppled Furman, Texas A&M, GA Southern, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, and they obliterated Wake Forest 63-3. The Tigers will enter the Wolfpack game well rested, as they met the Deacons two weeks ago on October 6. In that Wake Forest game, quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 20 of his 25 passes for 175 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins combined for 10 receptions for 129 yards and a TD a piece.

Clemson’s ground attack was on point, as Travis Etienne led the ground report with 10 carries for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Lyn-J Dixon logged 10 carries for 163 yards and two touchdowns, and Adam Choice also had 10 carries for 128 yards and one TD. Defensively, the Tigers are giving up just 14.5 points per game on average and 275.2 yards.

NC State

NC State has taken out James Madison, Georgia State, Marshall, Virginia, and they narrowly beat Boston College 28-23. The Wolfpack will also enter the Tigers game rested, as they last played Boston College two weeks ago. In that Eagles meeting, quarterback Ryan Finley completed 25 of his 34 passes for 308 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Kelvin Harmon found 9 receptions for 128 yards and a TD. Jakobi Meyers logged 10 receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown. Reggie Gallaspy II led the ground report with 25 carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

‘Rise up to the fray and let your colors wave!’ It’s GAMEDAY!#BeatClemson #1Pack1Goal ???????????? pic.twitter.com/kBeiKGfpiy — NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 20, 2018

Clemson Tigers vs. NC State Wolfpack Odds

As of the time of this writing, to no surprise, Clemson is favored to beat NC State with a spread of -17. As far as the books are concerned, the money is backing NC State to get the win since they are getting two touchdowns and a field goal. The expert picks are in alignment with the books on this one, as most college football analysts also feel taking the 17 points is the way to go. CBS Sports describes their picks for NC State at Clemson, and they have a spread of the Tigers being favored at -16.5.

“Dave Doeren and this NC State staff have a pretty good feel for Clemson right now. Lawrence is ultimate wild card here — and possibly why the Tigers are favored by more than two touchdowns despite the last two games being decided by 14 points — but if Deshaun Watson, in a national championship year, had trouble with NC State at home I think Lawrence might as well. Clemson wins, but by 7-10 points. Pick: NC State +16.5“

Week 8 Pick em 16 NC State @ 3 Clemson RT for Clemson

Like for NC State pic.twitter.com/wYM1TExbM6 — NCAAF Knowledge (@NcaafKnowledge) October 16, 2018

Watch The Live Stream Of NC State at Clemson

As stated above, there are two major avenues for you watch the live stream of the game. For those that already have ESPN via a cable provider, you can watch the game online with WatchESPN. You can also watch the live stream of the NC State Wolfpack at the Clemson Tigers on FuboTV, and they offer a free trial for new users.