2019 iPhone Leaks Are Already Pouring In

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is making predictions for next year's iPhone.

Less than a month after Apple’s 2018 announcement of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, rumors regarding the company’s next major iPhone release are already swirling in the world of technology.

Reports from MacRumors say popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, whose previous predictions of Apple’s upcoming devices have often turned out to be accurate, believes the company’s new lineup of iPhones will be similar to the versions released earlier this year. Kuo suggests that Apple will not change the size of next year’s iPhones and continue to offer the same 5.8 and 6.5-inch OLED iPhones, similar to the XS and XS Max models, along with a 6.1-inch LCD model like the iPhone XR.

Considering that 2018 was an “S” upgrade for the company, which means the changes made to the devices were more incremental, there were no design changes to the iPhone X design introduced back in 2017. Many believed that Apple would be overhauling the design in 2019 for the next major upgrade in its cycle but if Kuo’s prediction are correct then the iPhones will remain the same for at least another year.

If Apple continues its usual upgrade plan, the 2019 iPhones could see faster A13 processors from TSMC, a possible triple lens rear camera setup, and the removal of the Lightning port on current devices.

Kuo has also predicted that the 2019 iPhones will maintain the same IP68 water-resistance rating as the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing as Apple has said both devices are water-resistant in up to two meters of water for as long as 30 minutes. Many YouTubers have put this to the test and so far, the devices have been doing fairly well during even the most extreme water tests.

In fact, one Reddit user recently reported recovering a perfectly working iPhone X after it was submerged in the ocean for over 8 hours, according to BGR. With results like these, it’s not hard to see why Apple would consider keeping its current IP68-rated devices.

With the quick advancement of technology, some tech bloggers have suggested that Apple might try to implement another fingerprint reader, possibly within the iPhone’s display, but Kuo doesn’t think that will be likely.

There is no way to confirm Apple’s actual plans until the day of unveiling but over the years Ming-Chi Kuo has earned himself the title of one the most reliable sources when it comes to Apple predictions. He is currently an analyst at TF International Securities and has previously worked for KGI Securities, Concord Securities, and DigiTimes.