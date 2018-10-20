Barcelona look to reclaim the top of the La Liga table with a win over second-place Sevilla in a massive clash at the Camp Nou Saturday.

In a La Liga season that has brought nothing but surprises over its first eight weeks, 25-time Spanish champions Barcelona hope to restore some order by retaking the top of the table when they host Sevilla — a team that until Friday was occupying that top spot for the first time since March of 2007, according to Goal.com. The two teams will square off in a high-stakes showdown that will live stream from the Camp Nou.

Amazingly, Alaves, who have never won a major trophy, now rule the La Liga roost after a 1-0 victory of Celta Vigo on Friday, per the BBC. But whichever team wins the Camp Nou match on Saturday will dethrone Alaves from the top of the leaderboards.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Barcelona vs. Sevilla showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 7:35 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Saturday, October 20, at the 99,000-seat Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain. In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 6:35 p.m., while in the United States, that start time will be 2:35 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11:35 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 12:05 a.m. on Sunday, October 21.

“Sevilla are in good form and they have started the season well and started it early too. We have the challenge of reclaiming top spot,” Barcelona Coach Ernesto Valverde said on Friday, as detailed on Barca Blaugranes.

Lionel Messi will try t put Barcelona back on top of La Liga Saturday. Manuel Queimadelos Alonso / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the La Liga table-topping clash, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Saturday match. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Barcelona vs. Sevilla will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Barcelona-Sevilla La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the game.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Barcelona vs. Sevilla, be sure to consult the schedule at LiveSoccerTV.com.