Mitch McConnell Receives Abuse From Diners At Louisville Restaurant

It can be difficult for politicians sometimes to make public appearances. And this is exactly what happened to Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who went to have dinner with his wife at Havana Rumba in Louisville on Friday night.

Instead of having a pleasant gastronomic experience, the Senator was confronted by four angry diners who started berating him for his politics.

According to TMZ, one of the diners, who was identified as the main aggressor by eyewitnesses, tried to force McConnell out of the restaurant.

“Why don’t you get out of here? Why don’t you leave the entire country?”

The woman who filmed the video told TMZ that before shouting at the Senator, the main aggressor “slammed his fists down on McConnell’s table, grabbed his doggie bag and threw the food out the door of the restaurant.” The woman also mentioned that those men complained about the Senator’s position on health care and Social Security.

Earlier this week, the Republican Senator commented on the rising U.S. deficit, which has ballooned to $779 billion, and said that the three big entitlement programs – Medicare, Social Security, and Medicaid – are the main causes of the massive debt, per a report by the Courier Journal.

The eyewitness woman also told TMZ that McConnell didn’t react to the incident and later thanked some of the diners, who came to support him, by shaking hands with them.

This wasn’t the first time that McConnell had to face aggressors in public settings. Earlier this year, the Senate Majority Leader was followed to his car outside a Kentucky restaurant by angry protesters, who hurled “personal insults and political rhetoric” at him, per CNN. McConnel maintained his cool at the time as well and did not react to the attack.

After the incident, McConnell’s spokesman, David Popp, told CNN that “if the Leader [would] comment on being called a fascist and a supporter of ICE by a small handful of extremist protesters, then [Popp would] let [the media] know.”

McConnell wasn’t the first Republican politician to be confronted by people at a restaurant. Last month, Senator Ted Cruz and his wife, Heidi Cruz, were heckled out of a restaurant in D.C. by people protesting against Justice Brett Kavanaugh, per a separate article by TMZ.

The protesters confronted the Republican of Texas because he has been friends with Kavanaugh for 20 years. The report also said that the protesters were “delighted” after heckling the Senator and his wife out of the restaurant, and “were all cheering as the Cruzes exited” the restaurant.