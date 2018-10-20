Pete Davidson Has Faith That He & Ariana Grande Will Get Back Together, Per ‘Page Six’

The 'Saturday Night Live' star is doing fine, but not giving up on the relationship yet.

Pete Davidson still harbors hope of getting back with former girlfriend Ariana Grande, according to a report in Page Six.

The Saturday Night Live star and the singer broke up last week after five months of dating. While the exact reasons for the breakup are not clear, it is believed Grande’s former boyfriend Mac Miller untimely’s death took a massive emotional toll on her. According to multiple reports, it appeared Grande’s grief became too overwhelming for Davidson to deal with, leading to their split.

A friend close to Davidson had even claimed that the SNL comedian was back in good spirits after a difficult few days following the breakup. However, Page Six now reports that Davidson is hardly over Grande, and is hoping that he can get back in the relationship.

“Ariana has been devastated and Pete couldn’t handle it,” a person close to the pair told the Sun. “She realized she needs a grown-up who can support her and that’s not him.”

Some other sources had also claimed that the couple seemed incompatible from the start. The pair’s whirlwind romance had seen Davidson offer Ariana a 93,000 pear-shaped ring soon after they began dating, and the two of them moved to a $16 million apartment shortly afterward.

“I don’t think they ever got the chance to really get to know one another,” one source had said after their breakup.

But other people close to Davidson say that he is still rooting for the singer, and the breakup has led to a few problems for the SNL star. Even so, a source said that he has a strong support system, and after canceling a few engagements following the split, Davidson’s friends are making sure that the breakup does not take a mental toll on him.

“Being in a relationship with Ariana meant jumping into an entirely new world from his. He would always joke about how he was out of her league — and yeah, he really believed [it],” a friend said. “They were really in love.”

“He is staying with very close friends he considers family. Pete has a strong support system.”

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande’s romance earlier this year had seen them gush about each other on social media, and the pair even got matching tattoos. But the untimely death of former boyfriend Mac Miller from drug overdose took a massive toll on the singer, becoming the likely reason for the split.

It remains to be seen if there is any way back for Pete Davidson now, but after what Ariana Grande has been through this year, it would probably be a good idea to give her some time and space.