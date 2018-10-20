‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: What’s In The Safe At Jabot Revealed

Friday’s episode of The Young and the Restless ended in a classic cliffhanger with Kyle finding something in the safe hidden behind the paneling in John Abbott’s old office at Jabot.

On Friday afternoon, the Inquisitr reported that Kyle actor Michael Mealor tweeted fans to ask what they thought Kyle found in the safe that his grandmother Dina (Marla Adams) led him to at Jabot. Fans had lots of ideas, and some Canadian Y&R fans revealed that Canada already knows because the country is a day ahead of the United States.

However, the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest reveals the gist of the document Kyle found in the safe. The new revelation gives Ashley (Eileen Davidson) ownership of all the patents she created for Jabot.

Jack Abbot actor Peter Bergman told SOD, “This agreement was based on something that was going on a long time ago. John Abbott came up with this agreement because Jack was running roughshod over everybody and he was making Jabot lots of different things, so John thought ‘I need to protect Ashley and her creations.’ Well, those creations are now the very center of what Jabot does.”

After Kyle found the document, he attempts to shred it, but Dina hears him slam the safe too loudly and returns to stop him. She’s successful, but later, when Jack reads the document, he knows he cannot let it see the light of day.

Bergman said, “Jack knows if he follows this a could destroy Jabot in a week. Jack would be firing people, rearranging everything, and he would be madly trying to create new products. He shreds it with a guilty conscience. You know the reverence he has for his father, and this was John’s wish for his daughter.”

Unfortunately for both Jack and Kyle, Traci (Beth Maitland) gets a hint of what’s going on, and she returns to Jabot to piece together the shredded revelation. According to Maitland, “Traci understands the huge power shift this represents, and more importantly, that it was her father’s decree. She’s also stung to the core that Kyle and Jack could stoop to destroying it.”

Perhaps more than any other member of the Abbott family Traci wants to see them reunited and strong. After losing her daughter, Colleen, so early, Traci realizes how short life is, and she wants to grab on to what family she has left to ensure that they appreciate each other before it’s too late. In the end, Traci’s goal is to make her family remember who they are to each other and do away with all the animosity and fighting. There’s been a lot of it in the past several months.