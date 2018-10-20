Prince Harry Mentions Royal Baby With Meghan Markle In Invictus Games Opening Ceremony Speech

Prince Harry made it pretty obvious that he’s excited to be a dad during his speech at the Invictus Games opening ceremony. At one point, near the end of his remarks, he made sure to mention his wife Meghan Markle and the baby they’re expecting in Spring next year.

“Thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days,” Harry said, as reported by E! Online.

“I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all.”

The statement prompted rapturous applause from the audience of athletes who had assembled for the opening ceremony.

Prince Harry is the royal patron of The Invictus Games, a sporting tournament for wounded war veterans. Harry, who served two tours in Afghanistan, has said that he got the idea for the games when he was traveling back home from his second military tour alongside soldiers who had been grievously injured.

He spoke about that momentous flight in his speech.

“From my life-changing flight back from the battlefields of Afghanistan to the example of America’s warrior games, Invictus was inspired by the experiences I had alongside our servicemen and women from many nations,” he continued.

Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

Earlier that day, Kensington Palace’s Instagram account posted a photo of Harry practicing his speech in front of Meghan with the iconic Sydney Opera House in the background.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently on a 16-day royal tour which started in Australia last Monday. Their arrival in Sydney coincided with the pregnancy announcement and fans have been showering them with baby gifts at their engagements

Harry and Meghan have also been thrilling fans with their public displays of affection. The couple has been holding hands, staring lovingly into each other’s eyes, and sharing umbrellas all over Australia and observers can’t seem to get enough of it.

Some have even noted that Harry has developed a particular habit when it comes to Meghan.

“Prince Harry’s favorite two words on this tour…’my wife'” tweeted Victoria Arbiter, royal commentator for The Sun, CTV News and a long list of other media outlets. “He seems to love saying it any chance he gets.”

According to The Evening Standard, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will next be at the Invictus Games’ cycling events. Afterward, they’re scheduled to attend a reception hosted by the Australian Prime Minister. They will start the second week of their tour in Fiji before they move on to Tonga and New Zealand.