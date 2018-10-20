A Second Detroit Funeral Home Is Found With Fetuses’ Remains, In This Case, 63 Of Them

Just a week ago, authorities discovered the remains of 11 infants at a Detroit funeral home.

For the second time in a week, the decaying remains of infants were found at a Detroit funeral home, and Michigan investigators are scrambling to find the link between the two seemingly unrelated cases.

As The Detroit Free Press reports, investigators turned up Friday at the city’s Perry Funeral Home, where they found the remains of 63 fetuses. 27 of them were found stored in freezers, while 36 of them were found stored in boxes, in what authorities describe as a “grisly” discovery.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig was at a loss for words.

“I’ve never seen anything (like this) in my 41 and a half years. I’m stunned. My team is stunned. God help those families. It’s disturbing, but we will get to the bottom of this.”

Law enforcement was tipped off to the possibility of human remains being improperly stored at Perry Funeral Home by the father of one of the 63 deceased, who is involved in a civil lawsuit against the business over the improper burial of his own infant daughter. It is unclear, as of this writing, what is alleged in that particular lawsuit.

Attorney Daniel Cieslak believes, base on his own review of logbooks kept by the Wayne State University School of Mortuary Science, believes there could be as many as 200 bodies of infants and/or fetuses at that funeral home.

“I’m really wondering where all the rest of them are… We already have people calling us, after seeing the news, saying ‘this happened to me.'”

More than 30 fetus remains have been removed from Perry Funeral Home, according to Detroit police. https://t.co/8ny5zhfuBp — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) October 19, 2018

The raid at the Perry Funeral Home comes just a week after an eerily-similar discovery was made at another Detroit funeral home. As previously reported by Inquisitr, an anonymous tip led the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to QA Cantrell Funeral Home in Eastpointe. The anonymous letter told investigators exactly where to look and what to look for; and indeed, authorities found the remains of 11 infants, some of them in boxes in the ceiling.

In both the Perry and Cantrell cases, the remains have been handed over to the custody of state investigators.

Meanwhile, authorities are looking into what connection — if any — exists between the two funeral homes. As of this writing, according to The Daily Beast, they don’t believe there’s a connection, but authorities have seized computers, business cellphones, and paperwork from both homes, in the hopes that a possible connection will turn up. As of this writing, police have not released their findings to the media.