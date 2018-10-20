Carrie Underwood Is A Proud Soccer Mom In Her Latest Instagram Post

The 35-year-old bragged about her son Isaiah's performance at his Saturday morning game.

Carrie Underwood shared a photo to Instagram Saturday following a soccer game in which 3-year-old Isaiah played. With her blond locks pulled into a ponytail and donning a long-sleeve blue T-shirt and sleeveless white fleece vest, Underwood took the selfie from above her face while holding a lidded cup of what’s assumed to be coffee. On a fall day in Nashville, temperatures are cool, but the country singer proclaimed in her post that she’s keeping warm wearing items from her own fashion line, CALIA by Carrie. The mother-to-be seemed to enjoy the game and shared her pride in her son, saying, “The kids played a good game! Isaiah scored two goals for his team… and one for the other team.” She jokingly added, “Hey, a goal’s a goal!”

The 35-year-old talked to USA Today recently about the challenges of being a working mom and said that splitting your time between family and work is difficult and that, “Balance is what it’s all about. No matter what your job is.” It appears that Underwood has no plans of letting even a new baby slow her down, as she intends to start on tour in May next year with her newborn in tow, a life she foresees as what she calls “working Momville.”

Underwood also spoke about how having children affects her views on gun violence. Her new album Cry Pretty includes a song titled “The Bullet” in which she touches on the same subject. She shared that what hits her hardest when she hears news of more deaths from gun violence is the lost future of the victims and the impact of the incident on those close to the victims. She said she tried to write lyrics for “The Bullet” that were universal regardless of the motivation for or victim of gun violence.

“I feel like … (the song’s message) works for people in the military, it works for random stray bullet gang violence, it works for cops. It doesn’t matter who is on the other end of it. The thing that matters is that there are real people affected and you … don’t think about how many people are beyond (the victim), the moms, the dads, the siblings, the future that isn’t there anymore.”

Every pregnancy is full of emotions, and this one is no different for Underwood who has recently shared that she suffered three miscarriages over the last two years. She and husband Mike Fisher have not released her due date or the sex of the baby to the public.