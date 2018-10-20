Dean Heller Says Media Divides Government With Coverage Of Kanye West’s Support For Trump

Sen. Dean Heller took a moment during Friday night’s (October 19) senatorial debate in Nevada to shift some blame towards the media for the divided state of the government. In doing so, the Republican Dean of Nevada’s congressional delegation invoked the name of Kanye West to illustrate how he sees news agencies pitting politicians from across party lines against one another.

KLAS-TV moderators fittingly transitioned to the topic of partisanship following a stretch of arguments that saw Sen. Heller and Rep. Jacky Rosen occasionally interrupt one another while trading accusations of deception and mistruths.

Prior to the segue, Sen. Heller charged his Democratic rival with staging a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border to exploit the separation of migrant families for a “photo-op.” Rep. Rosen had done her own share of mud-slinging by reducing her GOP counterpart to a “rubber stamp” for President Trump’s tax agenda. But when cued on the contentious nature of the current political landscape the self proclaimed “5th most bi-partisan senator” deflected off of his “Wacky Jacky” digs at Rep. Rosen and took aim at the press.

“I do believe there is a lot of burden to share. You saw the Kavanaugh hearings. You saw how bad that got. I think both sides are to blame for this, but I also think the media has something to blame in this also,” The Hill quotes Sen. Heller as having told the telecast’s Las Vegas viewers.

“We see how they treat Trump supporters, we see how they treat Kanye West when he goes into the White House. All of this leads to some real grinding and head-butting in Congress,” he’d then go on to add.

Sen. Heller’s allusion to coverage on Kanye’s White House visit was a reference to headlines that placed a focus on some of the more outlandish remarks he made during his meeting with the President. While the likes of Fox News underscored the entertainer’s stance on job creation and his unapologetic endorsement of Trump’s leadership, other outlets made note of Kanye comparing his ‘Make America Great Again’ hat to Superman’s cape – and shined a light on him spouting a conspiracy that accuses liberals of using race to manipulate voters in a manner which keeps African Americans marginalized.

Kanye’s meeting with Trump followed a succession of public outbursts that have gradually compelled fans to question whether his antics are the result of his admitted battle with bipolar disorder or the marking of a legitimate shift in the politics of a man who was once famously known for saying “George Bush doesn’t care about black people.”