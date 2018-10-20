Bella Hadid Wears Tiny Bikini While Soaking Up Some ‘Vitamin D’

Summer might be over but it looks like Bella Hadid isn’t quite ready to say goodbye to the sun. The model took to Instagram today to share two sultry sunbathing snapshots with her 20 million followers. In the photos, Hadid can be seen laying out on a towel spread atop a lounge chair while wearing a tiny pink bikini. Her hair is giving off total summer vibes with cornrows in the front and loose waves in the back.

From the looks of it, Hadid seems to be enjoying an almost perfect Saturday morning surrounded by sun, snacks, and her iPhone.

The 22-year-old has her incredibly toned mid-section on full display while showing off her sun-kissed skin. Hadid captioned the Instagram photos, “Just a few more minutes of Vitamin D before the cold please,” and posted a sun emoji. Her fans went crazy for the sexy pictures, within an hour of posting they received over 600,000 likes on the platform.

Fans also took the opportunity to comment on the post, sending countless heart emojis and complimenting the model’s body. The attention received by Hadid’s social media post isn’t at all surprising since she has quickly become one of the most popular models in the world of fashion.

Hadid has also been in the headlines quite a bit over the last few weeks. According to Mirror, the model sparked cosmetic surgery rumors after posting a very pouty selfie. But while talking to InStyle earlier this year, she admitted she afraid of the idea of getting surgery done.

“People think I got all this surgery or did this or that. And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling. I’m scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn’t want to mess up my face,” she said.

As for dealing with negative comments from people, she says she has learned to ignore it.

“It’s taken me a long time to learn not to listen. I turn my phone off and remember that the people around me are the only ones whose opinions I really care about. Why would I read those comments? They are usually coming more for my character than for my face, which is more hurtful.”

Hadid went on to say, she never gives anyone the satisfaction of responding to their negativity as people “are going to hate you and there’s nothing you can do about it except be yourself and love yourself.”

She has also recently reconnected with ex lover, The Weeknd, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.