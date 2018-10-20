Former ‘Geordie Shore’ Star Vicky Pattison Flaunts Insane Bikini Body While Holidaying In Dubai With Fiance

The temperature of Vicky Pattison’s Instagram is soaring these days thanks to a handful of recently uploaded hot pictures. The former Geordie Shore star has recently been in the news for going on a “make or break” vacation to Dubai with her fiancé, John Noble.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the star has been allegedly clashing with her fiance “over her showbiz lifestyle in London and reluctance to settle down and have kids.”

But ever since she has gone to Dubai, it looks like the tension between the couple has disappeared and she appears to be pretty relaxed and happy, per her Instagram posts and stories.

The 30-year-old star recently posted a picture of herself where she is seen wearing a revealing black bikini, which shows off a generous view of her entire body. She stared up at the camera wearing a pair of cat-eye sunglasses and pulled her signature pout to flaunt and show off her looks.

According to the Mirror, Vicky had been working very hard to get in shape for her wedding with Noble, and a look at her fabulous body proves that she, indeed, has been breaking a sweat at the gym.

The hottie captioned her picture with the words, “Vitamin D is important,” and the picture received close to 50,000 likes and almost 300 comments, where fans expressed how delighted they were to see her sexy new picture.

“Wow!! You should be mega proud of that body!!!” wrote one of her followers.

She also posted a picture of herself with her fiancé, where she is seen wearing a yellow off-the-shoulder top. The picture was taken at STK steakhouse and club in Dubai. Pattison called the dinner date “one of her most favorite nights in Dubai”.

According to the Sun, a source said that “Vicky and John’s relationship is hanging by the thinnest of threads, but they both think what they’ve got is worth fighting for.” The source revealed that the couple was having a tough time after Vicky posted some bizarre videos on her social media, where she was seen downing wine and eating cheese straight from the packet, saying that she was having a “breakdown.”

The new series of Instagram stories, however, show that John and Vicky are having a ball in Dubai. In many of the stories, the couple is seen dancing at STK and enjoying plenty of fancy drinks.

She also posted workout videos from the gym, where she is seen lifting weights and performing some strenuous cardio exercises. It seems that Pattison is very much into fitness as she prepares for her wedding next year, per OK! Magazine.