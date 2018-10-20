Watch Juventus vs. Genoa Serie A Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Cristiano Ronaldo Gets New Strike Partner

Serie A leaders Juventus take a reduced squad into Saturday's showdown against nine-time Italian champions Genoa.

Defending champions Juventus field an injury-hit squad on Saturday, and the absence of Argentinian striker Paulo Dybala means that Cristiano Ronaldo will need to work with a new partner up front, according to an Express report, when they host 11th-place Genoa in a Serie A match that will live stream from Turin, Italy.

Dybala suffered a knee injury earlier in the week while playing for his national side in a South American derby against Brazil — meaning that Croatian Mario Mandzukic will likely partner with Ronaldo in what will likely be an overwhelming attack against the Rossoblu. Brazilian winger Douglas Costa is also expected to make his return to the Juventus assault after sitting out his four-game suspension for spitting at Sassulolo’s Federico di Franceco in a match last month, according to Calcio Mercato.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 41,500-seat Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Saturday, October 20.

Juventus has reportedly targeted Genoa star and Poland international Krzysztof Piątek, who currently leads Serie A in scoring, per Calcio Mercato. That being said, they now face competition from La Liga giants Barcelona, who will send a representative to Saturday’s match in order to observe Piatek.

Genoa’s Krzysztof Piatek is now a target of both Juventus and Barcelona. Paolo Bruno / Getty Images

