Michael Cohen Campaigns Against Trump, Urges Voters To Prevent ‘Another Six Years Of This Craziness’

"Grab your family, grab your friends, grab your neighbors, get to the poll."

Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen has vowed to campaign for Democrats and, specifically, against Donald Trump, saying via The Daily Mail he wants to prevent “another six years of this craziness.”

Speaking to a group of CNN reports outside of his New York City home on Friday night, Cohen said that he’ll be devoting as much as he can to getting Democrats into office in 2018 and 2020, and getting Donald Trump and the Republicans out.

“Listen, here’s my recommendation. Grab your family, grab your friends, grab your neighbors, and get to the poll, because if not, you are going to have another two or another six years of this craziness. So, make sure you vote. All right?”

He also says he back up his encouragement by changing his own political affiliation (again). Having been a registered Democrat his whole life, he changed to Republican after the 2016 election – at the behest of the Republican National Committee, presumably to avoid a conflict of interest while he worked with a Republican president. Now he says he’s changed his affiliation back to Democrat.

“I’ve been Democrat for pretty much my whole entire life. I switched because of a request of the RNC. Couldn’t be the vice chair of the RNC and be a Democrat.”

NEW: Ahead of the midterms, a newly re-registered Democrat Michael Cohen has spent upwards of 50 hours with investigators cooperating without an agreement. https://t.co/McNVAvLpkM — Emily Jane Fox (@emilyjanefox) October 15, 2018

Cohen has “flipped” against Trump in more ways than one. Not only is he turning against his former boss politically, but he’s also turning against him legally. According to Vanity Fair, the attorney who famously orchestrated a $130,000 hush-money payment to adult-film star Stormy Daniels, is now telling investigators everything. A friend says that he’s holding nothing back in speaking to investigators.

“He’s an open book, and he’s adamant to make it right.”

If and when he does campaign for Democrats, Cohen will do so after he gets out of federal prison. Cohen pleaded guilty earlier this year to five counts of tax evasion, one count of making false statements to a financial institution, one count of willfully causing an unlawful corporate contribution, and one count of making an excessive campaign contribution at the request of a candidate for the “principal purpose of influencing [the] election.” The plea deal that he took does include jail time, although he hasn’t yet been sentenced. His sentencing is scheduled for December 12, 2018, according to an August BBC News report. It is unlikely how much time he will spend behind bars.

Cohen’s remarks to the CNN reporters are the first public statements he’s made since his plea deal.