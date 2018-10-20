Comedian Artie Lange Rushed To The Hospital With ‘Severe Illness,’ Forced To Cancel Shows

Lange reportedly suffered from dangerously low blood sugar.

Comedian Artie Lange was rushed to the hospital this week with what is being called a “severe illness,” and has been forced to cancel a show scheduled for the weekend, a new report indicates.

According to Radar Online, Lange was taken to the hospital on Thursday suffering complications from his type 2 diabetes. A source told the celebrity news outlet that Lange suffered a sudden drop in blood sugar that caused him to seek immediate medical treatment.

Lange was scheduled to perform on Saturday with fellow comedian Bob Levy, who took to Twitter to update fans on Lange’s status. He noted that Artie is getting antibiotics to treat an infection acquired as a result of diabetes, and is expected to go home early next week. The comedy club hosting the show has announced that it is canceled.

This is not the first health crisis the comedian has suffered in recent months. Back in December, friends urged Lange to go to rehab after he was arrested for missing a court date related to an earlier arrest in May 2017. At the time of the arrest, NJ.com reported that Lange was spotted driving erratically on the Garden State Parkway, and police reportedly found a bag of heroin on his lap after pulling him over. Police charged him with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and drug paraphernalia.

The December arrest prompted Dominic Barbara, a fellow Howard Stern Show alum, to wrote an open letter to the New York Post‘s Page Six, offering to pay for Artie to go through rehab.

“If you want to come, I will come get you and pay all your costs,” he wrote. “Please save your life. You have a lot of people who love you. Dominic.”

Just a few days before, Radar Online reported that those close to Artie Lange worried he was “at death’s door” due to his unchecked addiction and underlying health issues. Even his mother acknowledged that Lange needed to turn his life around.

“Artie has to take care of a few things,” she said. “He’s got diabetes, so that doesn’t help. He’s okay, as much as he can be. But he is fighting addiction — trying to get through that, and hopefully he will.”

‘He Was Not Well!’ Inside Artie Lange’s ‘Highs & Lows Of Addiction’ During Podcast https://t.co/dDtfaLYW8j — tattfiend (@tattfiend) October 19, 2018

Exactly one year ago, Artie Lange was hospitalized for another health crisis after his blood sugar dropped. As TMZ reported, Artie grew seriously ill the day of a comedy show in Ohio and had to skip his planned flight. He was eventually rushed to the emergency room when it was discovered that his blood sugar dropped to dangerous levels.