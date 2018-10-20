Eric Trump Blasts Left’s ‘Lack Of Civility’ While Dad Praises Congressman For Body-Slamming Journalist

Eric says the left are "so radical no one can relate to them."

Eric Trump doesn’t seem to quite know when to pick his words.

On the same night when his father Donald Trump heaped praise on GOP congressman Greg Gianforte for body-slamming The Guardian journalist Ben Jacobs for asking him a question about healthcare, Eric Trump appeared on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle bemoaning the “lack of civility” on display by the political left.

“The lack of civility, I talk about it all the time. It’s unbelievable. I saw that earlier today and, listen, that helps. Honestly, those people are so radical no-one can relate to them.”

Specifically, Eric Trump was talking about a video clip which showed a Texan man tearing down Ted Cruz’s posters. Blaming the left for having “radicalized” to an “extreme,” Trump’s second son appeared oblivious to the very words of violence being espoused by his president dad, as reported by Newsweek.

“When does this end? Americans don’t want to see this stuff. That’s not who we are as a society. That is a rogue faction. But the left has gone so far left, they’ve become so radicalized, that they think this is acceptable behavior.”

And most ironically, in the same interview, while Eric Trump was being critical of the left for having lost “civility,” he saw nothing wrong with Donald Trump praising an act of violence against a journalist.

“He wasn’t the guy who body-slammed anyone. He can have fun,” he said, according to The Hill.

Eric Trump on Fox: Are we just supposed to throw away our relationship with Saudi Arabia because they murdered a journalist? "You can't be executing journalists … at the same time who are our friends in the ME, what are you going to do, take that and throw all of that away?" pic.twitter.com/KYrCter1wc — Lis Power (@LisPower1) October 19, 2018

Meanwhile, Eric Trump also toed his father’s line of defense when asked about his reaction to reports that the Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman had ordered the brutal killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Turkey. Arguing that Saudi Arabia was one of America’s few allies in the Middle East, Eric Trump said all the good things coming out of the relationship should not be “thrown away” because they killed a journalist.

Khashoggi, an American resident hailing from Saudi Arabia, went missing on October 2 when he went to collect some paperwork from the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul. Reports in Turkey as well as in the international media held Mohammad Bin Salman culpable of the crime, with suggestions that he ordered the brutal killing of Khashoggi in the consulate. While there had been no word from the Saudi Arabian government for more than two weeks, the Middle Eastern nation finally attributed the killing to a rogue two-star general and his cohort of supporters.

Eric Trump’s blasting of left’s “lack of civility” while Donald Trump praises violence against journalists and refuses to condemn savage behavior by Saudi Arabia is shocking, but unfortunately not surprising in the current political climate.