Top 5 Hottest Photos of ‘Victoria’s Secret’ Angel, Josephine Skriver

Danish beauty Josephine Skriver knows how to keep her fans interested and engaged through her social media presence. And to that end, she keeps posting her stunning pictures on her Instagram every week.

The 25-year-old hottie, who became Victoria’s Secret model in 2013, rose to fame when she finally got the VS angel wings in 2016.

Although everyone who is interested in the glamorous world of fashion knows that becoming part of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is an honor for every model, not all of them get the “Angel” title, per Marie Claire.

Those who become VS Angels not only get to walk the runway, but also remain the face of the brand for the rest of the year, and Skriver is one of those lucky 14 ladies who was selected to become a VS angel.

The gorgeous model is not only about looks but is also a popular LGBT-rights activist. In 2014, she was chosen as the spokesperson for the Family Equality Council – a non-profit organization that advances equality for LGBTQ families.

In an interview with Vogue, she revealed that she was herself born to gay parents and was conceived at a time when in-vitro fertilization was banned in Denmark.

“There’s a strange feeling in the air, even in the U.S. Rainbow families are afraid, for themselves and their children. And I want to fight.”

The stunner has not only been a face for Victoria’s Secret but has also worked for other famous brands like Balmain and Lagerfeld, Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, Armani, DKNY, and Alexander McQueen, to name a few.

Let’s take a look at the model’s top 5 hottest photos that became an instant hit among her 5.2 million followers on Instagram and left them asking for more.

In her latest photograph, Skriver is seen wearing a glamorous sky blue outfit by high fashion brand Le Lis Blanc, which she wore at the brand’s fashion show in Sao Paulo. Her low-cut top revealed her perky breasts and the outfit perfectly hugged her slim figure. The picture received more than 163,000 likes within a few hours, which proves that she doesn’t necessarily have to show too much skin to look hot.

In a photograph that she posted earlier this month, Skriver looked absolutely stunning in a side-split dress that showcased her beautiful, long legs and also exposed her decolletage to make her gorgeous Tiffany and Co. necklace prominent.

Skriver attended the Best Fifa Awards 2018 in London last month and stunned everyone by dressing up in an amazingly-beautiful low-cut dress that exposed ample cleavage. She posted a photograph from the event on Instagram, which received more than 222,000 likes and 10,000 comments from fans and followers.

Josephine, who is a big Oakland Raiders fan, supported her favorite team by wearing their official jersey and cap before their match with the Miami Dolphins on September 23. Although Raiders lost the match, Skriver won everyone’s attention and admiration as she provided a full view of her derriere to her fans in an Instagram picture.

In August this year, the model posted a picture of herself wearing a barely-there black bikini that showcased her stunning physique. The picture was captured by her boyfriend Alexander DeLeon, who is an American singer and songwriter. The picture amassed more than 300,000 likes on Instagram, and a look at the comments section proves that although Skriver showed a lot of skin, her fans couldn’t get enough of her sexiness.