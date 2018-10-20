‘B&B’ Spoilers For Monday, October 22 Teases Graphic Pics Of Bill’s Bloody Fall

Bill’s “Or what?” retort may cost him his life, according to the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, October 22. Inquisitr reports that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), Bill (Don Diamont), and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) get into a low-down dirty fight as insults are hurled and punches are thrown, culminating in Bill falling off his own balcony. Highlight Hollywood also indicates that Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) receive the best news ever.

Liam and Hope are still at Dr. Phillips’ office. The doctor had just asked them if they’re still sure that they want to know their baby’s sex. After some debating, the couple eventually decided that they could wait no longer and wanted to find out if their baby is a boy or a girl.

Dr. Phillips’ complies and manages to ascertain this crucial information. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that the two will share a tender moment after finding out if the baby’s a he or a she, and that they will feel very close. The two already know that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is delighted that they will now know whether Kelly (Gabriel Sporman) is having a brother or sister. They can now start preparing for the arrival of their baby in earnest!

B&B fans will remember that Thorne warned Bill to stay away from Will (Finnegan George) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Bill snarled, “Or what?” and Ridge had promised that he would put a stop to it for once and for all. Courier Journal states that “a brawl between three men ends in tragedy,” and it seems as if fists will fly.

Next week on B&B: Bill and Ridge tussle and Ridge pushes Bill over the balcony. #BoIdandBeautiful #BoldandtheBeautiful pic.twitter.com/73ASrqtgnC — Kim Huck (@acejordan23) October 20, 2018

In photos leaked by Kim Huck on her Twitter feed, Bill and Ridge are on the floor fighting. The two then take it outside on the balcony, and this is when the fall takes place. A photo shows how Bill is bleeding from the nose and mouth while laying completely still. It’s pretty evident that Spencer is knocked out cold. The last picture shows Ridge looking over the balcony with a grim look on his face.

Next week on B&B: Bill gets rushed into the emergency room. Brooke yells: “Oh, my god!”#BoldandtheBeautiful #BoIdandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Zpmulplba9 — Kim Huck (@acejordan23) October 20, 2018

Thorne tried to intervene before the fight turned nasty, but somebody punched him. In spoiler photos for later this week, it is pretty clear that he was also beaten up.

Next week on B&B, Ridge and Thorne go over Bill’s to talk, but they get in a fight and Ridge pushes Bill over the balcony. Bill ends up in the hospital in a coma. The conflict may result in a breaking point in Ridge and Brooke’s marriage. #BoldandBeautiful #BoldandtheBeautiful pic.twitter.com/CC7miBmerQ — Kim Huck (@acejordan23) October 19, 2018

Bill will be fighting for his life during the week of October 22, and he might not make it. Various family members, friends, and colleagues will pop in and try to encourage the publishing tycoon. But is it too late?

Tune in to find out what sparked the fight on Bold and the Beautiful on CBS every weekday. Then check back with Inquisitr for new spoilers, recaps, and soap opera news.