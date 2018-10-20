Bristol Palin’s Ex, Dakota Meyer, Compares Their Marriage To A Prison Sentence

The war veteran speaks out on 'Teen Mom OG.'

Bristol Palin is in a bad place with her ex-husband, Dakota Meyer—at least on TV. The Teen Mom OG star and her estranged ex, who have seemingly been communicating mostly through their lawyers, had it out on the latest episode of the MTV reality show.

The exes, who share daughters Sailor Grace and Atlee Bay, were arguing about their Texas home, which prompted Meyer to vent to Teen Mom producers about their awkward living situation, per Us Weekly. After Palin instructed Meyer “please don’t touch my stuff,” he rebelled by doing just that.

“I’ll take the master because I’m not moving,” Meyer said. “I took her bed out of the master and I put it in there. I set everything up for her, I organized everything and laid it all out for her. Not just for me, I want her to have her own space. It’s hard enough to live in the same house as somebody that you’re divorcing.”

While the living situation is a mess, Meyer revealed he is the happiest he’s been in years now that he’s no longer with Bristol.

“Like the most relieved, the least amount of stress, like, what someone would feel like if they got out of a life-sentence prison.”

Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer’s relationship has never been easy. The daughter of Sarah Palin, who gave birth to first son Tripp when she was a teen, originally planned to marry war hero Dakota Meyer in 2015, but the couple ended their engagement days before their wedding was set to take place in Kentucky. In a blog post about her broken engagement, Palin revealed she was going through “a painful time” and asked for prayers, but one month later the single mom delivered another shocker by announcing she was pregnant.

In a blog post to Patheos.com, Palin told fans. “I wanted you guys to be the first to know that I am pregnant. Honestly, I’ve been trying my hardest to keep my chin up on this one.”

The former abstinence advocate ultimately reconciled with Meyer and they married the following year, but it was never easy. Dakota Meyer even told People he knew his marriage to Bristol was over “the day after we got married.”

“This relationship was done way before Teen Mom OG,” Meyer said. “Our relationship has had struggles from day one, I think we tried our best. I can definitely say that I tried in this relationship.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.