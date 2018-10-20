Kate Hudson Plants A Kiss On Her 2-Week-Old’s Head In Sweet Photo

Kate kissed her baby girl in an adorable picture.

Kate Hudson is planting a sweet kiss on her baby girl’s head in an adorable new photo she shared on Instagram. The actress posted the impossibly cute picture on her account in the early hours of October 20 which showed her 2-week-old daughter, Rani, bundled up in a blanket in her arms.

The black and white mother/daughter snap gave fans a look at Kate holding on tight to her baby daughter – who was born on October 2 – as she lay in bed.

Hudson planted a loving kiss on Rani’s head as the top of her head could be seen peeking out from inside the blanket. Also on display in the snap was the little girl’s impressive dark head of hair as she was embraced by her mom.

Kate then shared an inspirational message about love in the photo’s caption.

“Love is not an emotion, it’s your very existence” she wrote.

The profound message inspired a number of comments from the star’s millions of fans, as many left loving remarks in the comments section of the new upload shared via her Instagram account.

“Life’s precious moments,” one of the Kate’s followers wrote in the comments, while another said, “Couldn’t agree more Kate. Hope you’re enjoying that love bubble.”

“To have a daughter is giving someone you love all of your history.. she has her mother, your mother and her grandmother in her.. priceless..” said a third.

Kate’s been proudly showing off her newborn daughter on social media on numerous occasions over the past two weeks after welcoming baby Rani into the world in early October.

The Inquisitr reported that she recently shared the first video of her baby girl that featured a loving moment between her and her dad – Hudson’s boyfriend Danny Fujikawa – as they lay in bed together.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

But it’s not just Kate herself who’s been showing off the new bundle of joy recently.

As the Inquisitr also shared, Hudson’s teenage son Ryder has also been posting pictures of the family’s newest member online.

The 14-year-old, who is Kate’s son with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, posted a number of pictures of himself holding on tight to little Rani on his own Instagram account earlier this week. The snaps showed him smiling as he gazed at his new little sister as he held her in his arms.

Ryder and Rani are also siblings to 7-year-old brother Bingham, who is Hudson’s second son with her former fiance Matt Bellamy.

Per Daily Mail, Kate and Danny announced that they were expecting their first child together back in April as the Almost Famous actress posted a video from their gender reveal party on her account.

The clip showed the family popping large black balloons in their garden which then let out a number of smaller pink balloons to confirm the baby is a girl.