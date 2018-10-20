Watch Chelsea Vs. Manchester United Premier League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

While Chelsea will be hoping to continue their good start, United will want this litmus test to be the pivot that turns their season around.

English Premier League action resumes after the international break as Chelsea and Manchester United lock horns at Stamford Bridge in one of the most eagerly anticipated matches of the year.

Chelsea

New coach Maurizio Sarri seems to have already worked his magic on Chelsea, with his team the joint leader of the Premier League campaign so far with six wins and zero losses in eight games. Belgian international Eden Hazard has been Chelsea’s talisman, with the forward reveling in the freedom afforded to him by Sarri’s system as is evident by the seven goals he has scored so far this season.

Following his impressive form, inevitable rumors about a potential departure away from Stamford Bridge have been circulating in the media during the international break, but Sarri believes Hazard doesn’t need to leave Chelsea if he wants to prove himself as the best player in the world, reports BBC.

“He’s a fantastic player. And so it will be very important for us if he will remain with us. Very, very important,” Sarri said before the game.

“I think also he can win everything – also the Ballon d’Or – here, without playing in Spain.”

Sarri was also quick to heap praise on United manager Jose Mourinho, who has found himself in the firing line following his team’s abysmal start to the season. Mourinho, who first tasted Premier League action as the manager of Chelsea and has won three titles with the London side in his two spells there, still remains one of the best managers in the game despite his side’s indifferent season so far, according to Sarri.

“You are talking about one of the best coaches in the world, the results speak for him,” he said.

“I need to win if I want to compare myself to him. At the moment, it’s not possible. I’m not at the moment one of the best. I think he will be able to win also in the future, because he is really one of the best. Maybe the best. The results are the best.”

Chelsea have not suffered major injuries to any of their players during the international break, with Antonio Rudiger expected to shake off a groin problem before the game. Midfielder Ross Barkley is also expected to be fit following the knock he suffered playing for England during the break, reports Sky Sports.

Manchester United

While Chelsea’s boss faces minimum pressure following their impressive start to the Premier League campaign, the same cannot be said of Jose Mourinho, who has found himself at the wrong end of severe criticism following United’s dismal start to the season. Mourinho has seen his side win only four of the opening eight games, while also getting knocked out of the league cup during the time.

Manchester United’s comeback win against league strugglers Newcastle United right before the international break may have saved Mourinho some of the blushes, but a bad performance at Stamford Bridge could intensify the pressure once again. However, a win at Chelsea could go a long way in turning United’s season around, and this is exactly what Mourinho and his team would be hoping for. But Mourinho has still not been able to win a league game against his old side, and when asked if he would be emotional returning to the ground where he won three titles, the Portuguese manager said he would like to stay “calm” and “respect the stadium and the supporters.”

“For me it is another game, would I celebrate like crazy my team scoring a goal at Stamford Bridge or my team having a victory at Stamford Bridge? I don’t think so. I think I would try to control myself and to respect the stadium and the supporters that were my supporters and my stadium for many years.”

For United, Ander Herrera is expected to be back, but Jesse Lingard and Marcos Rojo both remain sidelined. Diogo Dalot, Marouane Fellaini, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw all suffered knocks on international duty, and one or more of them missing the game on Saturday remains likely.

