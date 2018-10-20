Watch Keith Urban Serenade A Terminally Ill Fan From Her Hospital Bed

Keith sang at the bedside of a gravely ill fan whose health is "rapidly declining."

Country superstar Keith Urban shared a very sweet moment with a gravely ill fan as he performed a very private show in her hospital room this week. Per Entertainment Tonight Canada, Urban was at the bedside of 25-year-old fan Marissa English from Ohio on October 18 after hearing about how her illness.

A new video shows Nicole Kidman’s husband sitting beside Marissa as he sweetly serenaded her with his 2016 single, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”, singing along with the studio version of the song from his phone.

WTOL reported this week that English’s friends and family were hoping that she would be able to attend Keith’s show in Toledo that night, but was unable to make it to the venue because of her illness. The site reports that the fan was born with a number of different serious medical conditions, including having water and an inoperable cyst on her brain, severe scoliosis and cerebral palsy.

After learning that she would be unable to make it to the show, nurses started a social media campaign to get the multiple Grammy winner to visit her in the hospital, which then caught his attention and resulted in a private concert for the seriously ill fan.

Urban also gave English a loving shout out during his show at Toledo’s Huntington Center, telling fans who gathered at the venue that he would be dedicating the entire show to her.

Keith said during his performance that he’d been able to meet “a beautiful girl named Marissa” who he admitted he believed is his biggest fan.

The former American Idol judge also confirmed from the stage that some of English’s family had made it out to the show as well as some of her nurses.

Keith Urban took the time to visit a patient while in Toledo … ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/vvihmp0nIw — @jeanmarie (@jeanrelford) October 18, 2018

Sadly, WTOL reports that the fan’s health is now “rapidly declining.”

“She stayed in the hospital five and a half months and when we took her home, the doctors said, ‘Go home and enjoy her for possibly a year. That might be the longest you have her,'” Marissa’s mom, Marlise Matthews, said.

The sweet video of Keith’s hospital bedside serenade came shortly after the Inquisitr reported that the father of two shared a sweet duet with his very famous wife.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Just last week, Urban and wife Nicole Kidman sang together in a video posted to both of their social media account in honor of the Day of the Girl on October 11.

The twosome sat together at the piano as they sung the country singer’s track “Female” together, which he released during the #MeToo movement. The video was filmed by Keith and Nicole’s two daughters, 10-year-old Sunday and 7-year-old Faith.