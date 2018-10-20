Donald Trump Tells Reporter ‘Don’t Be A Baby’ When Asked To Back Up Claim That Migrants Are Hardened Criminals

President Donald Trump on Friday claimed during a roundtable discussion in Arizona that a group of central-American migrants, comprising some “hardened criminals,” are headed toward the United States border.

“Some of these people are hard criminals. Hardened criminals — not good people,” President Trump said. “These are some bad people coming through. These aren’t babies, these aren’t little angels coming into our country.”

But when a reporter asked for evidence to support the claim, his answer was not a very professional one, as reported by The Hill.

“Oh please, don’t be a baby, okay? Take a look,” Trump said to Emily Cochrane a reporter with the New York Times. “Take a look, just take a look at what’s happened. Look at the Mexican soldiers that are laying on the ground.”

Trump was referring to a new caravan of thousands of migrants from Honduras, who started marching toward the United States border through Guatemala and Mexico. He appreciated Mexico’s efforts in trying to stop the influx. According to a report by USA Today, Mexican authorities allegedly attacked the migrants with tear gas to stop them from crossing the border.

While speaking to the reporter, Trump clarified that he wasn’t referring to all the migrants.

“I didn’t say in all cases. But in many cases, these are hardened criminals. These are tough, tough people, and I don’t want them in our country and neither does our country.”

Reporter: "What evidence do you have that these are hardened criminals that are coming to the United States?" Trump: "Oh, please. Please. Don't be a baby. OK?" pic.twitter.com/CpEewUIJwh — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 20, 2018

On Tuesday morning, President Trump took to Twitter and threatened to cut aids to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador with immediate effect if they didn’t stop their citizens from entering the United States illegally, per CNN.

“We have today informed the countries of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador that if they allow their citizens, or others, to journey through their borders and up to the United States, with the intention of entering our country illegally, all payments made to them will STOP (END)!”

Prior to the roundtable discussion that took place at Arizona’s Luke Air Force Base, President Trump attended a rally on Thursday in Montana where he held the Democrats responsible for the illegal influx of migrants because of their open borders policy.

According to a separate article by CNN, president Trump said during the rally that he would send the U.S. military to protect the country’s southern border to stop the illegal migration.

“As you know, I’m willing to send the military to defend our southern border if necessary, all ’cause — because of the illegal immigration onslaught brought by the Democrats because they refuse to acknowledge or to change the laws.”

“They like it. They also figure everybody coming in is going to vote Democrat, you know,” President Trump said. “Hey, they’re not so stupid when you think about it, right?”