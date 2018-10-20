Cop German Bosque, Who Has Been Fired Six Times And Reversed Every Time, Back On The Job After Latest Firing

The Opa-locka Police Department has fired German Bosque six times for misdeeds which include misuse of police firearms, use of excessive force, stealing from suspects, and unauthorized police chases.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Bosque also faced accusations of domestic violence and stalking, as well as lying and falsifying police reports and defying direct order.

There was a time when he called in sick when he was actually on vacation in another country. A crack pipe, an empty vodka bottle, a baggie of cocaine, a counterfeit $20 bill and a stash of confiscated driver’s licenses were also discovered several times in his squad car.

He had three arrests. One occurred before he was a cop. The second time happened in Broward County, and the third time happened in 2013 for his alleged actions against a youth counselor. None of these resulted in a conviction.

All these instances have earned Bosque the notorious distinction as the most disciplined, fined, and suspended police officer in Florida, but he seems lucky.

Despite him being fired from his job several times, Bosque manages to get back and resurrect his career. Now after his latest firing, Bosque is again back to cop duties.

He was last fired by the Miami suburb in 2013 following charges for handcuffing and cursing a youth counselor who filed a complaint.

Tiko Aramyan / Shutterstock

Bosque was acquitted of battery but convicted of evidence tampering. He appealed the tampering conviction and was cleared of any wrongdoing in 2017 after the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office agreed to drop the case.

Andrew Axelrad, the Miami-Dade Police Benevolent Association attorney who represented the 54-year-old in arbitration, said that Bosque deserved reinstatement after he was cleared in 2017 of the charges filed in 2013.

The Miami Herald reported that he has returned to work earlier this month after an arbitrator ruled in his favor.

According to the one-paragraph decision from special magistrate Robert Hoffman, Bosque could start patrolling the streets of Opa-locka on Oct. 2 pending results of a medical exam and proof of certification from the Department of Law Enforcement.

Despite Bosque’s notorious record, the lawyers who represented him said that he is just misunderstood and actually focused on keeping the community safe.

“He’s really a nice guy. He’s an aggressive police officer. The media has given him an unfair reputation,” said attorney David Molansky, who had the witness tampering charge against Bosque dropped. “Sergeant Bosque did nothing wrong and didn’t deserve to be fired.”