‘B&B’ Spoilers For The Week Of October 22: Bill’s Near Death As Katie Worries About Will

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 22 reveal that Bill (Don Diamont) will be fighting for his life after he falls off his balcony. It appears as if the Spencer patriarch is in critical condition and that his loved ones will fear for the worst, according to Highlight Hollywood. Pam’s (Annika Noelle) mental stability is brought up as she threatens Quinn (Rena Sofer) not to ruin her wedding day.

Inquisitr reported that Big Brother Season 20’s Tyler Crispen and Brett Robinson will make an appearance this week. Keith Carlos, who plays Danny, will introduce them to Quinn. Robin Givens will return as Dr. Phillips and she will tell Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) whether they’re expecting a boy or a girl. With all the drama this week, Jeremy Ray Valdez returns as Detective Alex Sanchez, and Dick Christie makes an appearance as Pam’s fiancé, Charlie.

Monday, October 22

After Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) tells Bill (Don Diamont) that he will put a stop to his interference with his family, per Inquisitr, all hell breaks loose. According to Courier Journal,“a brawl between three men ends in tragedy.” Kim Huck leaked pics on Twitter which shows Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) coming between Bill and Ridge in an effort to keep them apart, but it appears as if punches will fly anyway. Another photo shows Thorne’s battered face which means that Spencer got some punches in as well.

Next week on B&B, Ridge and Thorne go over Bill’s to talk, but they get in a fight and Ridge pushes Bill over the balcony. Bill ends up in the hospital in a coma. The conflict may result in a breaking point in Ridge and Brooke’s marriage. #BoldandBeautiful #BoldandtheBeautiful pic.twitter.com/CC7miBmerQ — Kim Huck (@acejordan23) October 19, 2018

Bill falls off the balcony and loses consciousness, and according to Soap Central, he is rushed to the hospital. Kim Huck also states that it was Ridge who pushed him off the ledge.

In the meantime, Liam and Hope are still at Dr. Phillip’s office. They want to know the sex of their baby and B&B spoilers say that they share a tender moment when they do find out.

Tuesday, October 23

Bill fights for his life after his fight with Ridge and Thorne. This is the second time this year that this B&B character is hospitalized and in critical condition.

Pam is dead set on having her wedding at the Forrester mansion. Although Eric (John McCook) gave his blessing, Quinn is still not happy that the newly engaged couple will exchange vows in her home. Pam and Quinn will get into a heated argument where Quinn jibes about Pam’s previous mental condition. But Pam does not back down and threatens Quinn not to ruin her wedding day.

Wednesday, October 24

Brooke and Katie (Heather Tom) confront their husbands about what happened to Will’s dad. Thorne and Ridge will need to defend their actions and account to their wives about why Bill is knocking at death’s door.

Danny, the intimates model, will introduce Tyler (Tyler Crispen) and Brett (Brett Robinson) to Quinn. According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Inquisitr, the pair “owned a high tech robotic startup, have sold their company, and now focus on philanthropic endeavors.” They come bearing flowers, and it seems as if Quinn may be the lucky recipient.

Thursday, October 25

She Knows Soaps reports that Detective Sanchez will be on the prowl. He has some questions for Ridge and Thorne about Bill’s hospitalization, but will the Forrester brothers be honest about what went down?

Daytime Royalty also teases a portion of a leaked Bold and the Beautiful manuscript.

“Script spoiler labeled episode 7954:

Detective Sanchez, Ridge, Thorne and Katie in the hospital.

Detective Sanchez asks, “Any news about Mr. Spencer?” Katie answers, “We’re still waiting.”

The set listed at bottom: “Bill’s hospital room“.

Liam and Wyatt will talk about their father’s condition. Later, Liam will slip into the patient’s hospital room and have a hard man-to-man conversation with his unconscious father who may never wake up.

It seems as if Pam was serious about getting married beneath Stephanie’s portrait. As she tries to replace Quinn’s portrait with Stephanie’s, the two women will get into a huge confrontation.

Friday, October 26

Katie will have a heart-to-heart with her new husband Thorne and ask him what he will do if Will’s dad dies.

Spurred on by his wife’s words, Thorne visits Bill.

Eric is forced to get involved in Quinn and Pam’s fight. He will need to examine his own feelings presumably as he questions who the real Forrester matriarch is.

Tune in to see if Bill makes it on Bold and the Beautiful which airs every weekday on CBS.