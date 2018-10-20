Lady Gaga Releases Touching New Single ‘I’ll Never Love Again’ From Her Movie ‘A Star Is Born’

It has only been three weeks since Lady Gaga’s movie A Star Is Born hit the cinema screens, but with an 8.4 rating on IMDB already, it seems like the movie is going to be a big hit of 2018 – thanks to its strong plot, Bradley Cooper’s acting and direction and, of course, Lady Gaga’s amazing songs.

In celebration of the movie’s third successful week, Lady Gaga wowed her fans with the release of the music video of the film’s closing power ballad, “I’ll Never Love Again.”

The 32-year-old singer and actress took to Twitter on Friday night and shared a clip of the video with her fans, per USA Today.

In the movie, the lyrics of the song were written for Ally (Gaga) by Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) which surprised her as she didn’t expect him to write love songs. Toward the end of the movie, Gaga performed the powerful song at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and told the Entertainment Weekly that it was an emotional experience for her.

During the filming of the song, Gaga’s friend, Sonja Durham passed away after battling with breast, brain and lung cancer.

“My very, very, very dear friend Sonja died of cancer that day,” Gaga said, per the Entertainment Weekly. “We were supposed to shoot in, like, 30 minutes, and I left the set because her husband called me and I could hear her in the background and I just got in the car and drove. I missed her by 15 minutes and she died. I literally laid with her, with her husband, and their dog, and his son.”

She also added that Bradley Cooper was very gentle with her after hearing the tragic news of her friend’s death and offered to delay the shooting, but she wanted to sing as she considered it an emotional outlet.

“All I wanted to do was sing. I’ll never forget that day. It was really a special scene, and I’ll always remember that moment.”

Gaga also posted the snippet of the video on Instagram and encouraged her fans to watch it on Apple Music. Within a few hours, the video received 1.9 million views and more than 10,000 comments.

Those who have watched the movie know well how difficult it was to hold back one’s tears while listening to the song in the movie because of the plot, the lyrics, and Lady Gaga’s passionate vocals. And judging from fans’ reaction on social media, it looks like the song will do very well on the charts in the coming days.