Trent Reznor Of Nine Inch Nails Doesn’t Want Another Grammy Or To Be In The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

While he's already won a Grammy and been nominated for induction to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Trent Reznor apparently finds no value in it.

Nine Inch Nails is one of the few bands that has managed to enjoy a prolonged successful career, given the fragile nature of fame. Their current Cold And Black And Infinite tour is selling out venues across the United States and they’ve released three critically acclaimed albums in the last three years.

Having put out their first album, Pretty Hate Machine, in 1989, Nine Inch Nails may have seen some dwindling in a massive fan base over the past three decades, but they’ve still got a sizable and devoted following, thirty years later.

This rare kind of prolonged success has occurred despite front man Trent Reznor’s extremely candid and rarely subdued verbal nature.

In 2017 Reznor lashed out at President Donald Trump, calling him a “complete f****** moron.” Earlier this year, zero restraint was shown when Reznor directly stated his feelings that Kanye West had released a subpar album after Ye dropped. Reznor also added, in regard to Kanye, that the rapper had “lost his f****** mind.” While Kanye’s potential downward spiral has elicited a number of reactions from different celebrities, including Snoop Dogg, Trent’s lack of hesitation marks business as usual for the often less-than-friendly rock icon.

Still never one to mince words, Trent Reznor recently sat for an interview with Stereogum. In the interview, Trent Reznor answered a number of questions about his current tour, his new music, and feelings on the general state of popular music. Reznor snarled with teeth bared at the prospect of inclusion for accolades most musicians pine for, giving more than just his two cents on awards ceremonies like the Grammys or on receiving an induction to the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

The short version? He’s disinterested.

Reznor’s long, expletive-filled version, was a bit more descriptive.

I saw somebody write something online or comment on Twitter like, ‘What could be less rock and roll than the f****** Hall Of Fame’ and that is authentically how I feel about it. I’ll say this: It’s nice to be appreciated. It’s nicer when it feels like that’s coming from a place that you care about. Like, a Grammy doesn’t mean a f****** thing. It means a few a******s in a room that are trying to make a TV show have good ratings deciding, ‘Let’s give it to this guy.’ It doesn’t feel like it has any meaning behind it. The worst would be if we [were inducted]. Then what? We’d have to f****** show up and jam? I can’t even imagine what that would be.”

It’s unsurprising that Reznor would feel this way, considering his general rebellious nature to mainstream music outlets and awards ceremonies. In 2014 Trent Reznor took to Twitter, publicly blasting the Grammy’s for cutting his performance short during the ceremony.

He did win an Oscar for original score for the movie The Social Network in 2011, which was one of the few awards won, he went on to say, that he was genuinely thankful for. Unfortunately for Nine Inch Nails, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have been ghosts at every Oscars ceremony since.