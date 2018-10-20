Chanel West Coast Gets Flirty In Sultry Lingerie Pics As Her Video Triggers Police Conduct Investigation

Chanel West Coast, whose real name is Chelsea Dudley, got flirty on Instagram as she shared some sultry photos of herself wearing some lingerie. The photo was shot by Victor Maldonado, and she wore The Butterfly Collection and Christian Louboutin shoes, detailed the Hollywood Life.

The TV personality is probably best known for her role on Ridiculousness, which is hosted by Rob Dyrdek and features funny videos and people’s reactions to them. She has a pretty iconic laugh, which has garnered her tons of fans.

In the Instagram photos, Chanel posed on a bed with roses. The bed had white sheets and several pillows, including some gold ones. In the first picture, she laid on her side and flaunted her derriere. She wore her hair in a left part, and looked up at the camera. The second photo shows her sitting on her knees with her body facing the side. Chanel looked at the camera over her left shoulder, and captioned the photo with a flirty message that’s fit for Valentine’s Day. Fans went wild for both pictures, as people showered her with compliments about how great she looked.

Not one to forget about her favorite show, Chanel also threw in a photo promoting tonight’s new Ridiculousness episodes in between the two bedroom snaps.

And just yesterday, it was reported that Chanel’s YouTube video that showed her joking around with the Louisville Metro Police has triggered a Professional Standards investigation. According to Wave 3 News, the video was shot as she visited Trixie’s Strip Club, showing her drinking and counting cash. In one clip, Chanel’s friend jokes that they’re being escorted by some officers although they’re doing “nothing wrong.” Later, a police officer can be seen standing in the strip club. And then, Chanel’s friend is captured on video sitting in a police car, holding some handcuffs. She even has a bunch of officers around her at one point, saying “We’re chillin’ with the po-po.”

Chanel also pretends to make a fake call into the dispatch mike, and she and her friend also hang out in the back of the police car. The police presence is hard to miss, as one officer is caught staring at her while standing by his car, while others take selfies with the star. One bystander was caught looking completely shocked as Chanel and her friend joked around in the car, but quickly recovered and started promoting his new business.