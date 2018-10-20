Shocking 911 Call Reveals Jenelle Evans Worried About A Cracked Collarbone During Alleged Assault Per ‘TMZ’

TMZ released the scary 911 call where Jenelle Evans described to an operator what had happened. While the Teen Mom 2 star has since declined to press official charges against her husband, David Eason, her fans have become increasingly concerned after hearing the phone call.

During the emergency phone call, Jenelle was obviously upset as she was sobbing into the phone. She described how David was drunk, and said the following, detailed the Hollywood Life.

“My husband assaulted me. He pinned me down on the ground in the yard, and I think I heard my f***ing collarbone crack, and I can’t move my arms.”

Before the call was released, however, a rep said that the reason for Jenelle’s trip to the hospital was because she “ended up tripping and falling by the fire.” The rep was referencing a bonfire that she was supposedly having with her friends on Saturday, according to People.

But not everyone is buying the bonfire story. In fact, tons of Jenelle’s fans are worried about her safety, and are advising her to leave the relationship as soon as possible. For example, one fan told her, “Jenelle WT* are you still doing with him?! Get away before he kills you.” Another fan said her the following.

“No one deserves being abused. Obviously we don’t know the whole story only both of you know what happened but think about your and kids safety! They need her mommy [sic].”

It’s hard to know what’s going on between Jenelle and Evan right now, but in the meantime, the leaked 911 call is sure to have people wondering what the TM2 mom will do about the situation. After all, Jenelle also described to the operator that her four kids were in the house and asleep during the incident.

After the alleged assault, David posted a raunchy photo of Jenelle on his social media, detailed the Inquisitr. He joked about how he couldn’t pay attention to anything she was saying to him because he was distracted by her looks. However, that isn’t going over very well with fans either. One person blasted David as “disgusting” for posting the picture, while another accused him of “p*mping her out.”

Jenelle has since declared that “It was a drunk and dramatic misunderstanding. Everything is great…We are totally fine,” according to E! News. Evans also added that she’ll be taking a break from social media in order to focus on her relationship and family.

A source also told E! News that the bonfire story was merely a coverup for what really happened.