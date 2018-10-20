Pete Davidson ‘Furious’ & ‘Disgusted’ After Viral Hoax Alleges He Sent Nude Photos Of Ariana To Mac Miller

The sudden passing of Mac Miller came as a shock, and the loss reportedly put a strain on Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s relationship. Most recently, Pete and Ariana broke off their engagement, although new reports suggest that the former is hoping that the two may get back together in the future.

And as if it weren’t bad enough for Pete to have to deal with the sudden and public breakup, a viral hoax circulated online, alleging that Davidson had sent nude photos of Ariana to Mac days before his death. The initial story was ran by Hollywood Tee, who referenced a TMZ article that didn’t exist as a source for the fake story, according to the Inquisitr. Unfortunately, the misleading article went viral, and the rumors spread like wildfire. Pete received tons of hate for something he didn’t even do, and now he’s left wondering if the gossip is driving a bigger wedge between him and his ex-fiance.

This is what Pete feels about the situation, detailed the Hollywood Life.

“Pete is disgusted that somebody would be cruel enough to make up a hoax about him sending intimate photos of Ariana to Mac Miller.”

And while it’s not surprising that fans would still have questions about the sudden passing of Mac Miller, this hoax has proved very hurtful and demeaning for Pete.

“Pete is already going through a really difficult time with his break up and the last thing he needs is an internet troll getting some sort of weird kick out of using his name in such a heartless way.”

Of course, this is hardly the first time that Pete has received negative criticism from Internet trolls. But this is a highly sensitive time in his life, considering that the engagement appeared to be going well.

But with that being said, there were previous reports that Ariana was deeply affected by Mac’s death, described Us Magazine. Considering that Grande broke up with Miller in May, that’s not too surprising to hear. After all, the two had dated for two years, and her engagement to Pete must have been a huge surprise to Mac.

And plus, Davidson appears to be holding out for a future reconciliation. A source noted that “They realized it happened too quick and too early. The wedding is off, but they’re working things out. They’re not officially done yet.”

Hopefully both Ariana and Pete have the time and space they need to heal and figure out what to do next. In the meantime, at least Davidson’s name has been cleared as the hoax has since been exposed.