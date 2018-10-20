Kim Kardashian Drops In On Sophia Pippen During ‘Dancing With The Stars Juniors’

Kim Kardashian made a special appearance to encourage her Goddaughter, Sophia Pippen, during one of her rehearsals for Dancing With The Stars Juniors.

According to an October 19 report by Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian showed up to watch Sophia Pippen rehearse for her Little Mermaid inspired dancing for this week’s Disney themed show.

Kim encouraged Sophia to try and get over her shy nature and show off her personality during the dance, revealing that her shyness, and that Rumba, are what did her in during her time on Dancing With The Stars, where she was kicked off early on in the competition.

Kardashian not only revealed that she has known Pippen since she was a baby, but that she was also her Godmother. As many fans already know, Kim is very close with Sophia’s mother, Larsa Pippen. The two women have been friends for many years, although these days Larsa is usually seen palling around with Kim’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

In the cute clip, Sophia reveals that she is going to be playing the villainous character of Ursula while performing her dance, and that it made her feel really good that Kim came to her rehearsal to tell her she had her back.

“I’m playing Ursula, it’s going to be hard for me to be a villain in this dance because I’m really shy,” the 9-year-old daughter of NBA legend, Scottie Pippen, stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Larsa Pippen recently opened up about the Kim Kardashian and her famous family during an interview with Hollywood Life.

During the interview, Larsa opened up about Khloe Kardashian’s rocky relationship with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, whom she suspiciously called Khloe’s “husband.”

“I recently told her that she’s going to have more stress now because her husband’s team is not going to be as good without LeBron so to keep that in mind as the season goes on so she’s going to have to be a little bit more patient with him,” said Larsa.

“If you’re on a team that’s not really winning, it’s stressful,” Larsa stated, adding that Khloe will likely need to move back to Cleveland with her daughter, True, now that the NBA season is in full swing. “You kind of have to go wherever your man is, where your family is,” she said.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Sophia Pippen when Dancing With The Stars Juniors airs Sunday nights on ABC.