Kourtney Kardashian Covers Up Her Famous Curves In L.A.

Kourtney Kardashian took a break from flaunting her famous curves to cover up in a mom chic ensemble in L.A. on Friday.

According to an October 19 report by Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian stepped out for some special one-on-one time with her only daughter, Penelope Disick, on Friday, and decided on a comfortable and casual look for the outing.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed wearing a pair of light-colored, ill fitted jeans with rips in the knees. She donned a plain white t-shirt, and a pair of black and white sneakers. She also sported a leather purse, which she wore across her body, and added a pair of sunglasses to complete the look.

Kourt wore her shoulder length, dark hair parted to the side and styled straight for the day, as she escorted Penelope to get a sweet treat at the ice cream shop.

The pair were seen working hard to figure out what flavors of ice cream they would order, and eventually settled on a choice. Penelope looked happy to be getting a special treat.

The little girl wore a white jumper dress over a black tank top, and a pair of black loafers. She had her long hair styled in natural-looking waves.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and her baby daddy, Scott Disick, were recently spotted out for a special day with Penelope. The former couple reunited in order to take their daughter to a pottery studio to paint pottery together as a family. Penelope’s brothers, Mason and Reign, were not present for the outing.

Meanwhile, Kourtney’s sisters and her mother, Kris Jenner, are allegedly hopeful that Kardashian and Disick will eventually end up back together, and will finally get the happy ended the eluded them the first time around.

“Kourtney and Scott still have major chemistry, the attraction between them is obvious again whenever they’re together. That’s the one big thing that has her sisters convinced the two of them will eventually end up back together,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Kris believes too that Scott and Kourtney will have a happy ending, but it will take the right timing. She believes that once Scott and Kourtney are both single again, at the same time, fireworks might go off and another baby might seal the deal,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and their family when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!