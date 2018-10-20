Samantha Markle Tells Everyone To ‘Shut The Heck Up’ & ‘Put Their Egos Aside’ For Meghan’s Royal Baby

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha, has given her second interview since the royal baby announcement. This time, she had some suggestions for the public, according to DailyMailTV.

“Everybody just needs to shut the heck up and let this be a great thing for them, for the world, for the family and that’s where I’m at.”

Most royal fans are ecstatic about the baby news, so Samantha must be directing her comments at people who are criticizing her and her family. And although she has said some ugly things in the past about Meghan and Harry, it looks like she’s trying to put on a new face.

“It’s so important that everybody put their egos aside. Meghan’s done some things with my dad, but in my heart, I love her and I want her and the baby to do well.”

Perhaps Samantha was excited about the royal baby news more than anyone was expecting. The sister further elaborated, detailed InStyle.

“I was kind of overwhelmed with emotion [when I heard] and I just thought, I’m letting everything go. It’s beautiful and I’m so excited for Harry too.”

The family drama between the Duchess and her sister seemed to reach new heights when the latter headed to Kensington Palace without an invitation. Samantha was photographed handing a letter to a guard, and later stopped at a souvenir shop to buy masks of Meghan and Harry. While most media outlets believed the sister was turned away by security, Samantha maintained on Twitter that she was never denied entry.

"Prince Harry was quite gentlemanly", Samantha Markle, sister of Meghan, talks about Prince Harry meeting their father prior to his marriage to Meghan. #RayDarcyShow pic.twitter.com/za2G68RwY8 — The Ray D'Arcy Show (@RTERayDarcyShow) October 13, 2018

The family feud has been ongoing ever since the royal wedding. And while Samantha has made headlines, Thomas was the one causing most of the drama right after his daughter married Prince Harry.

Samantha Markle has said she is ready to bury the hatchet with the Duchess of Sussex. #9Today pic.twitter.com/XEn2g48H04 — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) October 18, 2018

Back in August, things seemed to hit a low point when Kensington Palace was reportedly scrambling to figure out how to keep the Markles quiet. At the time, Thomas was making public and disparaging comments about the Duchess. This is how InStyle described the situation.

“Meghan is deeply hurt by what is happening and everything is being done behind the scenes to make sure her welfare is at the top of the agenda. It’s an increasingly desperate ­situation.”

And while Samantha has publicly congratulated Meghan for the baby news, we haven’t heard anything from Thomas. Hopefully it stays that way, so that he can eventually reconcile with his daughter.