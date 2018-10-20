Iggy Azalea Drops Pants While Cuddling With Hello Kitty

Iggy Azalea is sexy and she knows it and she has no problem showing it. The Australian rapper took to Instagram to post a late night selfie featuring an adorable oversized stuffed Hello Kitty doll. Iggy can be seen relaxing on a comfortable couch while wearing a white fitted shirt and light pink lace panties showing off her thighs.

The “Black Widow” singer had her blonde hair pulled back in a long ponytail, her makeup done to perfection — complete with perfectly arched eyebrows and bold red lips.

The rapper captioned the photo with a simple “Night,” quite possibly telling her fans goodnight before signing off for the day. She also tagged her location as Calabasas, California. Her fans did not hold back with the compliments and well-wishes. Within moments of being live, the photo received hundreds of positive comments. One fan said “Absolutely beautiful,” while wishing the superstar a “great weekend.” Another fan called Iggy’s body “goals,” while others took the opportunity to ask about new music and upcoming projects.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the rapper has been leaning into the modeling world, and her Instagram is filled with a number of revealing photos featured in different campaigns.

Along with her new modeling career, Iggy has been working on a new book. According to reports from HotNewHipHop, Iggy’s book will be a memoir of sorts. The rapper tweeted

“Me & David Ritz are writing a book about my life in Australia/moving to America as a kid etc.”

Me & David Ritz are writing a book about my life in Australia/moving to America as a kid etc.

I’m really excited although it will take about a year to complete.

I feel like I don’t speak much about that stuff in my songs and it will help my fans understand me on a deep level. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) October 10, 2018

She went on to say she hopes her book will give her fans a better understanding on her upbringing and her life before fame and fortune. Iggy estimates the book will take “about a year to complete.”

Her partner on this project, David Ritz, is a popular American author who has written a number of novels, biographies, magazine articles. He has been linked to artists like the Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, and Nat King Cole. He has also co-written autobiographies with Etta James, Janet Jackson, and Marvin Gaye.

While most fans were supportive of the upcoming book, sending love and congratulations to the rapper, others were seemingly anxious for new music. However, Iggy has previously stated that new music releases are out of her control.

“Most days i want my project to drop, yesterday! but I don’t get to make those choices,” she tweeted.

Iggy is set to appear at the Premier Nightclub in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday, November 3.