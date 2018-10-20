Katy Perry Clears the Air With Taylor Swift Saying, “She’s Setting A Great Example”

Though the two have long been known to have "Bad Blood," Katy Perry commends Taylor Swift for standing up for equality for all.

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift might be finally putting an end to their long time feud. The two have been known to have had a rocky relationship for years, something that was exasperated by rumors claiming Swift’s 2014 hit “Bad Blood” was intended for Perry. Nevertheless, Perry has been recently showing a lot of support for Swift and her political activism.

According to People, Perry spoke publicly about her reasoning to back her rival. While being recognized at the amfAR Gala recently, she received a Courage Award for her LGBTQ activism. She took this opportunity to compliment Swift for standing up against discrimination based on sexual orientation. “She’s setting a great example,”she told Variety.

Perry’s statement is in response to Swift taking to social media to express her views regarding the candidates in the Tennessee mid-term election. She picked Instagram as the platform through which to show her support to the Democratic candidates, Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper. Bredesen is running for Senate while Cooper is running for the House of Representatives. Swift explained that her choice was largely based on her desire to see equality for all, regardless of color, race, or sexual orientation.

“I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country,” Swift said. “I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent.”

Swift’s passionate post surprised many, considering there was once a time that she stayed out of the discussion of politics altogether. She said that upon witnessing many of the events occurring in the world lately, she can no longer remain silent.

With her enormous fan base, Swift hopes to encourage others to educate themselves about the issues that will shape the future of this nation. This is a sentiment that Perry agrees with and hopes to spread. She too has been utilizing her social media platforms to share numerous posts encouraging fans to get out and vote.

Although Swift and Perry might not agree on everything, they have clearly found common ground when it comes to the issues that they are both passionate about. Despite their differences, they have come together in hopes of changing hearts and minds during this election season.