Katy Perry Clears the Air With Taylor Swift Saying, “She’s Setting A Great Example”

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift might be finally putting an end to their long time feud. The two have been known to have had a rocky relationship for years, something that was exasperated by rumors claiming Swift’s 2014 hit “Bad Blood” was intended for Perry. Nevertheless, Perry has been recently showing a lot of support for Swift and her political activism.
According to People, Perry spoke publicly about her reasoning to back her rival. While being recognized at the amfAR Gala recently, she received a Courage Award for her LGBTQ activism. She took this opportunity to compliment Swift for standing up against discrimination based on sexual orientation. “She’s setting a great example,”she told Variety.
Perry’s statement is in response to Swift taking to social media to express her views regarding the candidates in the Tennessee mid-term election. She picked Instagram as the platform through which to show her support to the Democratic candidates, Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper. Bredesen is running for Senate while Cooper is running for the House of Representatives. Swift explained that her choice was largely based on her desire to see equality for all, regardless of color, race, or sexual orientation.
View this post on Instagram
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! ????????????
“I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country,” Swift said. “I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent.”
Swift’s passionate post surprised many, considering there was once a time that she stayed out of the discussion of politics altogether. She said that upon witnessing many of the events occurring in the world lately, she can no longer remain silent.
With her enormous fan base, Swift hopes to encourage others to educate themselves about the issues that will shape the future of this nation. This is a sentiment that Perry agrees with and hopes to spread. She too has been utilizing her social media platforms to share numerous posts encouraging fans to get out and vote.
View this post on Instagram
TODAY is National Voter Registration Day!!! Need to register to vote? Check your voter status? Find local volunteer opportunities or sign up to get reminders for voting/absentee ballot dates and deadlines? I got you! Text CHANGE to 788-683 or go to rockthevote.org/chime The power of the people is greater than the people in power and we prove that when we vote. Sups easy, let's do this fam ????
Although Swift and Perry might not agree on everything, they have clearly found common ground when it comes to the issues that they are both passionate about. Despite their differences, they have come together in hopes of changing hearts and minds during this election season.