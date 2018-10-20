Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers For NFL Fantasy Football Week 7 & Two Sleepers To Keep An Eye On

NFL Week 7 is here, and fantasy football fans are making their start ’em, sit ’em picks for their wide receivers. NFL Week 7 is providing a few matchups where some key wide receivers should make a big showing for fantasy football managers. There are also two sleepers that fantasy football fans should keep an eye on. In addition to the wide receivers listed below, though it is a bit obvious, it should be noted that almost every fantasy football outlet has Vikings’ Adam Thielen listed as a Start ‘Em player, as he will likely finish the season as the No. 1 receiver for fantasy football managers if he keeps up the pace that he’s at.

Start ‘Em Wide Receivers

Rams’ Robert Woods at San Francisco 49ers

Woods has been one of the most productive wide receivers for fantasy football fans. The Rams’ receiver has exceeded 100 receiving yards in three of his last four contests, and he has scored a minimum of 19 PPR points in his last four outings. Fantasy Sharks has projected the NFL wide receiver to score 15 PPR points in Week 7, though that number could easily be higher; Rams’ star wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been ruled out of the 49ers contest due to a knee injury, so Robert Woods should see even more action. If you have this wide receiver on your team, most NFL fantasy football analysts have him listed a start ’em for Week 7.

"Just play every single snap like it's our last and I think focus from every single guy on our team shows why we're 6-0." – @robertwoods ???? @NFLTotalAccess | @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/WcMWymmmg6 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 17, 2018

Eagles’ Alshon Jeffery vs. Carolina Panthers

Some football fantasy fans faded this wide receiver in Week 6, and Jeffery proved them wrong by a great showing against the Giants. Most NFL analysts feel that the Panthers’ D will be focusing on the rush attack, and a player like Jeffery really needs to have double coverage. Alshon is currently projected to put up 15 PPR points in Week 7, though many NFL fantasy football experts feel the wide receiver will exceed that prediction, as this game could turn into a shootout.

Buccaneers’ Chris Godwin vs. Cleveland Browns

The official NFL website explains why this wide receiver is a start ’em pick.

“Godwin has been an underrated fantasy performer this season, scored 13-plus PPR points in four of his five games. I like him as a flex starter this week, as Godwin will face a Browns defense that’s surrendered 822 yards, seven touchdowns and the fourth-most PPR points to opposing receivers who are split out wide this season.”

Browns’ Jarvis Landry at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rolling with the same Week 7 matchup, this wide receiver may be coming off his worst game of the NFL season, but it may not be wise to list him as a sit ’em just yet. Landry is currently projected to log 15 PPR points, though that number may end up being higher since the Browns are facing the Tampa Bay defense. The Bucs are tied for second in the NFL for touchdowns to wide receivers allowed, and 11 wide receivers have either scored or exceeded 100 receiving yards against Tampa Bay this NFL season. If you have Jarvis Landry on your football fantasy squad, most NFL experts list him as a strong start ’em player in Week 7 against the Bucs, as this will likely be his comeback game.

In addition, many NFL fantasy football pundits have the following wide receivers listed as a start ’em: Tyler Boyd at Kansas City Chiefs, Chris Godwin at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Sammy Watkins versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 7 Sleepers

Bears’ Taylor Gabriel vs. New England Patriots

Many NFL fantasy football fans feel that Gabriel’s strong showing in Week 6 was a fluke, but his numbers say otherwise, making him one of the top wide receivers that could be a sleeper in Week 7. In the last three weeks of NFL action, Gabriel has had 18 receptions on 25 targets. The Patriots’ D struggled against wide receiver Tyreek Hill last week, and many NFL experts feel they will do the same against Taylor.

Taylor Gabriel – 24% Yahoo, 33% ESPN – We've suggesting adding him two times prior and he's still widely available. He's totaled 100 yards in consecutive games and catches everything thrown his way. Get him onto your roster.#FantasyFootball #Bears #FF #FFNow #Fantasy #Football pic.twitter.com/NTDQVgHlDR — We Know Fantasy (@weknowfantasy) October 16, 2018

Browns’ Antonio Callaway at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Many fantasy football leagues aren’t giving up on this wide receiver, and CBS Sports explains why Callaway is on their sleeper list for Week 7.

“Calloway is due for a big game, and he’ll get it this week if he continues to see a significant amount of targets…This week, he gets a great matchup against the Buccaneers, and it’s worth trusting Callaway again as at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most formats.”

Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers

Titans’ Corey Davis vs. Los Angeles Chargers (London game)

Unfortunately, Davis’ incredible breakout showing against the Eagles in Week 4 is looking more and more like a fluke. While this talented wide receiver will likely become a start ’em pick at some point this season, most NFL fantasy football analysts feel that his contest against the Chargers’ tough defense won’t be that game. If you have this wide receiver on your fantasy roster, most pundits have him listed as a sit ’em.

Texans’ Will Fuller at Jacksonville Jaguars

CBS Sports explains why this wide receiver is a sit ’em choice in most NFL fantasy football leagues.

“The emergence of Keke Coutee has impacted Fuller and his production, and it will be hard to trust him this week at Jacksonville. In his past two games against Dallas and Buffalo, Fuller has four catches for 48 yards and no touchdowns on just six targets…And against the Jaguars, who have only allowed two receivers to score this season, you should keep Fuller on your bench.”

Cardinals’ Larry Fitzgerald vs. Denver Broncos

While it’s tempting for some fantasy football managers to start this future NFL Hall of Famer, as fans feel the veteran will eventually have a breakout game, he has yet to be productive this season. In Week 6, Fitzgerald logged only five catches for 39 yards, and that was his best showing since the NFL opening week. He is one of the lowest-scoring wide receivers for PPR points, as he has no touchdowns this season and has scored a maximum of eight PPR points in the last five games. If you have this wide receiver on your NFL fantasy roster, nearly every analyst suggests listing him as a sit ’em.

Larry Fitzgerald has been good to fantasy managers for years…but it's time to say goodbye. pic.twitter.com/0zF5GmAgzQ — Marcas Grant (@MarcasG) October 16, 2018

Dolphins’ Albert Wilson vs. Detroit Lions

Wilson was one of the most productive wide receivers for fantasy football fans last week, logging 33 PPR points. However, most experts suggest benching him in Week 7. The Lions have given up the fewest yards to wide receivers this NFL season, and they have allowed just one TD to wideouts. In addition, the Dolphins’ offense has an arsenal of receivers to choose from, so many NFL fantasy football experts suggest listing Wilson as a sit ’em.

In addition, many NFL fantasy football experts have these wide receivers listed as a sit ’em: Robby Anderson versus the Minnesota Vikings, Nelson Agholor versus the Carolina Panthers, and Mike Williams versus the Tennessee Titans.