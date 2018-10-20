Mega Millions October 19 Winning Numbers: Find Out If You Won Friday’s $1 Billion Jackpot

The Mega Millions winning numbers for October 19 will soon be in, and America could have its newest billionaire.

The multi-state lottery shot up to more than $1 billion after no one matched all the numbers for Tuesday’s $642 million drawing, shooting the prize up to the second-largest in lottery history. Friday’s drawing saw a rush of ticket-buyers nationwide, all with the hope of beating the impossibly long odds and winning the jackpot (the winning Mega Millions numbers for October 19 along with a full list of payouts can be found below).

As CNN reported, there is a pool of nearly $1.5 billion waiting between Mega Millions and the other multi-state lottery, Powerball, which has reached its own $470 million jackpot.

If anyone is lucky enough to match all of the Mega Millions winning numbers on Friday, they would automatically be vaulted to a stratosphere of wealth that very, very few occupy.

“For some context, Taylor Swift’s net worth is reportedly around $300 million. If you win the Mega Millions ‘billion,’ you could take home $565 million and be almost twice as rich as her with absolutely none of the work,” the report noted. “Are you familiar with the Commonwealth of Dominica, a small island country in the West Indies? Their 2017 GDP was $562 million. You could literally be as rich as an entire country.”

The two gigantic lottery prizes have generated a number of lottery-related news stories, from interviews to hopeful players to explanations of just how astronomical the odds would be of winning (the chance of winning both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots would be 1 in 88 quadrilling, noted CNBC).

Other stories have focused on the difficulties lottery winners face, with many blowing through their earnings within a few years. That would likely be very difficult for the winner of the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, however.

Winning the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot won't make you happier. via @cnbcmakeit https://t.co/NPWidoIxXb — CNBC (@CNBC) October 19, 2018

If there is a lucky Mega Millions winner on Friday — which experts say is increasingly likely given the huge volume of tickets being sold — it will break a losing streak that stretched back into mid-summer. As CNN noted, the last Mega Millions winner was on July 24, when a group of 11 co-workers took split the $543 million prize. It has been since August 11 that anyone took home a multi-state lottery jackpot, when a Staten Island man won the $245.6 Powerball drawing.

The Mega Millions winning numbers are 65 – 53 – 23 – 15 – 70 and Mega ball: 7. A fill list of payouts for the Mega Millions lottery can be found here.