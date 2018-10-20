Sharon Stone Says She Is Content With Life As A Single Mother

The "Basic Instinct" actress says she has found happiness with her children and is no longer hoping for love.

Oscar-nominated actress Sharon Stone is no longer seeking a romantic partner. Stone has enjoyed a wonderful career in the acting business, landing roles in hit films including, Total Recall, Basic Instinct, Silver, Casino and Lovelace. However, according to People, her private life has been been anything but easy.

In 2001 the actress was suffering from ongoing headaches, only to later discover that she had a brain aneurysm. At the time she was married to her second husband Phil Bronstein, with whom she adopted her first child, Roan Joseph. The illness would eventually cost Stone to lose nearly everything. She could no longer work and began to experience problems in her marriage. She eventually split from Bronstein following a nasty divorce and custody battle.

Persisting through her trials, Stone recovered and was able to return to her acting career. She also adopted two more sons, Quinn Kelly and Laird Vonne. She has now found happiness in being a single mother to her sons and no longer feels a need to find a life partner.

“I live in the same house I’ve had for 25 years, and I feel happy waking up in my house with my kids,” she said. “They’re at a wonderful age when we don’t have to have a nanny living with us anymore. I can wake up on a Saturday and I come downstairs, and they’re playing and we hang out. We swim, play basketball, we watch movies. We have such a lovely family dynamic.”

Stone said that the idea of being a single parent was once daunting to her and she wondered how she would be able to do it on her own. Nevertheless, as time passed she found herself settling into the role and finding the contentment that she longed for. She realized that she was enough for her children, even while lacking a father figure to help her with parenting decisions. Now she attends cross country meets and flag football games, finding happiness in watching her children succeed in their passions and grow as individuals.

“I’m not trying to drive the direction [of my life] like I used to,” Stone said. “I used to really have ambition and certainty, and now I only ask to be put where I’m meant to be and do what I meant to do, and be the best that I can be where I’m at.”

Instead of trying to fit a particular mold for herself she is just trying to be the best version of herself that she can.