Lonzo Ball’s Girlfriend Denise Garcia Shows Off Insane Post-Baby Body In Pink Swimsuit

Lonzo Ball’s girlfriend Denise Garcia has been putting in plenty of time at the gym to shape her post-baby body, and now is showing off the amazing results.

The 22-year-old took to Instagram to share a picture of herself wearing a very revealing pink one-piece swimsuit with the word DMONEY across the front — which happens to be her moniker on Instagram. Garcia has never been shy about sharing racy pictures on the social media platform, and has also shown her 508,000 followers all the work she has been doing in the gym to regain her form.

Earlier in the summer, Garcia shared a series of videos showing her intense workout circuit, which took her both in the gym and out in sunny Southern California. She did a series of lunges while taking baby Zoey for a walk in her stroller.

Lonzo Ball seems thrilled with being a dad. Earlier this summer, the Los Angeles Lakers guard opened up about how having a baby has changed his outlook on everything.

“Not even basketball, on life,” Ball told ESPN. “You got to think about a whole ‘nother human being. When she was born, it kind of changed my view on everything. During the pregnancy and stuff, I knew I had a daughter coming but when she finally got here that is when it really hit me. Ever since that day, I look at life a lot differently.”

It hasn’t all been so rosy for Lonzo Ball and Denise Garcia, however. Earlier this month, she took to Instagram to deliver what was seen as a dig at his parenting. As USA Today noted, Garcia shared a video of herself and a friend singing “Let It Go” from the movie Frozen. When Garcia’s friend noted that it is Zoey’s favorite song, Denise delivered a dig at her longtime boyfriend.

“Taylor would know that because she’s with her at least twice a week unlike some people,” she said.

Fans seemed to take notice of the comment, and in a later video where she interacted with followers, someone implored Garcia, “Blink if Lonzo a dead beat dad.” Garcia responded by noticeably blinking.

But the comment appeared to be some good-natured ribbing, and Denise Garcia later praised her husband’s parenting abilities.

“It’s definitely a new adjustment but Zo’s a great dad,” Garcia said (via USA Today’s Lonzo Wire). “He’s always there for her, he loves her and you can see it. I love seeing that she makes him happy already and she’s just been a big blessing for him. He’s a great dad.”

