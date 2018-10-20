Mark Ruffalo Returning To The Small Screen In HBO’s “I Know This Much Is True”

Mark Ruffalo, most recently known for his role as The Incredible Hulk in the Marvel Universe film series, is returning to the small screen with a dual role in the upcoming HBO miniseries I Know This Much Is True, according to Digital Spy. In the six-part mini-series, Ruffalo will play twin brothers Dominic and Thomas Birdsey in the adaptation of the bestselling novel by Wally Lamb. It will be written and directed by Blue Valentine and The Place Beyond The Pines helmer Derek Cianfrance.

Ruffalo has enjoyed career success with HBO, winning a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actor for his performance in HBO’s The Normal Heart. HBO has also struck gold the past two years with miniseries adaptations of novels, first with Big Little Lies and then Sharp Objects earlier this year. In what seems like a match made in heaven, HBO fast-tracked production on the miniseries last year.

I Know This Much Is True will join a rash of new HBO programming as the cable giant seeks to remain competitive against streaming services like Netflix. Joining this miniseries on the HBO slate will be adaptations of Watchmen and The Time Traveler’s Wife, Joss Whedon’s The Nevers, as well as Nicole Kidman vehicle The Undoing.

I Know This Much Is True is a modern retelling of a Hindu myth that is a classic “change yourself, change the world” story. It is about twin brothers born on either side of midnight between 1949 and 1950, and who are somewhat inverted mirror images of each other– one is outwardly strong but internally weak, while the other seems soft on the outside but has a noble heart. They are raised in fear by their no-nonsense, military veteran stepfather, while never knowing the identity of their biological father.

Ruffalo is a graduate of the Stella Adler Academy whose film credits include You Can Count On Me, The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Collateral, Spotlight, The Kids Are Alright, and Foxcatcher. He has been nominated for three Oscars and a Tony Award, and he won the Emmy Award as an executive producer for The Normal Heart, which won the award for Best Television Movie.

Writer/director Derek Cianfrance is lesser known, but highly respected and has received mass critical acclaim for Blue Valentine and The Place Between The Pines. He is trying to rebound after his last project, The Light Between Oceans, starring Alicia Vickander and Michael Fassbender, suffered from problems with the studio and distributors.